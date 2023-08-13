Scientex Berhad's (KLSE:SCIENTX) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Scientex Berhad's (KLSE:SCIENTX) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Scientex Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scientex Berhad is:

13% = RM471m ÷ RM3.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Scientex Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Scientex Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.2%. This probably laid the ground for Scientex Berhad's moderate 10% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Scientex Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 23% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SCIENTX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SCIENTX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Scientex Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Scientex Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 31%, which implies that it retains the remaining 69% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Scientex Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 31%. As a result, Scientex Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Scientex Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

