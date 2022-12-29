How science fiction predicted recent high-tech developments in chemistry

Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
·5 min read
<span class="caption">Chemists are often the unsung heroes of scientific breakthroughs that change our lives</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/health-care-researchers-working-life-science-639884194" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock">Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock</a></span>
Chemists are often the unsung heroes of scientific breakthroughs that change our lives Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

Real-world technology is often foretold by science fiction. In 1927, characters in the film Metropolis made video calls to each other. Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry hung flat-screen colour monitors on the walls of the Enterprise decades before we did the same in our living rooms.

You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here.

The most obvious examples of technology in science fiction tend to focus on artificial intelligence, communication and transport. But futuristic chemistry is embraced by sci-fi writers too. For example, a central feature of Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel Brave New World is a chemical antidepressant.

In recent years we’ve seen incredible leaps in chemical technologies – to the point where, as a chemist, I’m frequently reminded of some of my favourite fiction while reading about the latest big developments.

A plastic world

While environmental issues are a common thread in science fiction, not many deal with the blight of plastics. An exception is the 1972 novel Mutant 59: The Plastic Eaters. This story, featuring a bacteria that digests plastic, would have seemed far fetched a few years ago. After all, plastics have only been around for 80 years or so, which hardly seems long enough for nature to evolve a mechanism to eat them.

Yet plastics are carbon-based compounds, in many ways similar to natural polymers such as collagen (in animals), cellulose (in plants) and bee waxes. Over eons, bacteria and fungi have evolved many biochemical tools to scavenge the carbon from every dead organism.

So maybe it shouldn’t have been a surprise when, in 2016, scientists sifting through a recycling plant in Kyoto, Japan discovered a bacteria literally feeding on plastic bottles. Since then, several other research groups have isolated the digestive enzymes involved and engineered them to be more efficient. The hope is we can use these modified natural systems to clean up our plastic mess.

Waste plastic bottles and other types of plastic waste at the Thilafushi waste disposal site
The scale of the plastic problem is hard to grasp. Mohamed Abdulraheem/Shutterstock

The most recent attempts to do so have a distinctly futuristic feel. A group in Austin, Texas fed the digestive enzymes’ structure into a neural network. This artificial intelligence predicted the best parts of the enzyme to tweak to increase its efficiency. With the AI’s advice, the group produced an enzyme that completely degraded a plastic punnet in just a couple of days.

Chemical engineers are already developing large-scale recycling plants using bacteria. The bacteria in Mutant 59 was also engineered in a lab – but let’s hope the parallel stops there. In the novel, the bacteria escapes and causes devastation as it rips through our world, rotting the plastic infrastructure that holds society together.

Dishing up science fiction

From William Gibson’s Neuromancer to the Expanse series, vat-grown meat is a common trope of science fiction. Characters are rarely content with the results, frequently complaining about how synthetic meat is a poor substitute for the real thing.

Artificial beef lab grown meat in retail supermarket emerging field of food production with label.
Not so far off: you could be eating lab-grown meat soon. Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock

Many fake meats already line our supermarket shelves, but most are formed from plant-based ingredients blended to mimic the taste and texture of flesh. As a vegetarian, I actually quite enjoy them. But they are easily distinguishable from the real meat of my memories.

Growing meat in a vat is a different affair. It is more like brewing, but using animal cells instead of yeast. The process needs people with a good understanding of cell biology, nutritional chemistry and chemical engineering to work.

The process begins by growing a dense broth of cells. The mix of nutrients within the vat is changed, triggering the cells to differentiate into tissue types – muscle, connective tissue, fat cells. Finally, the cells coalesce into something resembling a pulp of meat, which is harvested and processed into your nuggets, burgers and such like. The advantage, of course, is that you get something with the texture, taste and nutritional content of meat, but without the slaughter.

Back in 2013, the first edible burger made this way cost $300,000. Nine years later, costs have plummeted and investors have in poured billions of dollars. The industry is poised to start selling its products, and is just waiting for the regulatory frameworks to be put in place. Singapore led the way in approving cultured meat in 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration recently gave its seal of approval, and UK and EU regulators are not far behind.

A word of caution

However, sometimes aspirations of real-world science struggle to progress from their fictional inspiration. In 2003 Elizabeth Holmes, aged only 19, founded Theranos. Ten years later, the company was worth $10 billion.

Holmes raised the funds with her promise to deliver a revolutionary technology that could deliver cheap, rapid diagnostics from just a drop of blood. The idea seemed closer to the medical scanners in Star Trek sickbays than anything in reality. And it turned out the promises made by Holmes were criminally over-inflated, earning her an 11-year prison sentence for fraud.

The Theranos story may have set back investors’ confidence in plausible applications for the lab-on-a-chip technologies that Holmes championed. But we are actually quite familiar with them already, in the form of COVID lateral flow tests. An even more extraordinary, real example reminded me of the almost-instant DNA sequencing depicted in the 1997 film Gattaca.

Early in 2022 at Stanford University, a small group of researchers sequenced an entire human genome in just over five minutes. Contrast that to the 13 years it took to sequence the first human genome, published in 2003. This could help speed up rare disease diagnosis from years to hours.

These astounding leaps forward in diagnostics, recycling and food are just a few areas of chemistry that were once considered science fiction. Many others – such as high-density batteries allowing quicker and fewer charges, atmospheric cleaning technology to remove C0₂ from the air, and 3D “printed” personalised medicication – are also under development. Let’s just hope the dystopias so often depicted in science fiction don’t emerge alongside the technologies they describe.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Mark Lorch does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Latest Stories

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go. The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fou

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24