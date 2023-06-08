Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.37

Science Applications International Corporation's (NYSE:SAIC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.37 per share on 28th of July. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Science Applications International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Science Applications International's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 9.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Science Applications International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.12 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.8% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Science Applications International has been growing its earnings per share at 7.8% a year over the past five years. Science Applications International definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Science Applications International's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Science Applications International might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Science Applications International (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

