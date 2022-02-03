Science 37® and physIQ Collaborate to Enhance Clinical Trial Data Collected from Connected Devices

Science 37, Inc.
·3 min read

Collaboration will yield objective, predictive, and real-time digital measures—supplementing clinical trial digital endpoints collected from biosensors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, and physIQ Inc, a leader in digital medicine, today announced a collaboration to help research sponsors use remote biosensors and machine learning to build more robust data sets. This will help increase the number of digital biomarkers and generate insights from continuous data streams to more quickly and objectively demonstrate the safety and efficacy of treatments.

“Strengthening our centralized network of data and devices helps fuel our unified technology platform and overall Operating System – enabling us to more effectively deliver today’s more agile clinical trials,” said Elisa Cascade, Chief Product Officer of Science 37. “Partnering with physIQ enhances our OS and empowers us to better identify the specific signals within data collected from biosensors and other connected devices to provide sponsor with more predictive biomarkers.”

physIQ’s robust platform scalability, near real-time capabilities, established FDA clearance, and proven ability to support large global clinical trials strengthen Science 37’s ability to support additional novel digital biomarkers, advance clinical events detection and provide more proactive safety monitoring. physIQ enables Sponsors to efficiently identify valuable digital measures from large amount of noise inherent in biosensors.

“With nearly 1,500 wearables studies in 2020, biosensors and digital endpoints are becoming a standard component of clinical trials,” said Gary Conkright, Chief Executive Officer at physIQ. “Continuous biosensor data is unique and requires specialized digital infrastructure to operate at scale. We are thrilled to partner with Science 37 to deliver on the potential of faster, better clinical trials. Together, physIQ and Science 37 will provide clinical trial sponsors with faster access to real-world evidence to better evaluate and quantify the safety and efficacy of their products.”

About Science 37
Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com.

About physIQ
physIQ is the leader in digital medicine, dedicated to generating unprecedented health insight using continuous wearable biosensor data and advanced analytics. Its industry-leading, enterprise-ready cloud platform continuously collects and processes data from validated wearable biosensors using a deep portfolio of FDA-cleared analytics. The company has published one of the most rigorous clinical studies to date in digital medicine and are pioneers in developing, validating, and achieving regulatory approval of Artificial Intelligence-based analytics. With applications in both clinical trial support and healthcare, physIQ is transforming continuous physiological data into insight for health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Margie Kooman
Science 37
Phone: (984) 377-3737
Email: pr@science37.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin
Investors@science37.com


