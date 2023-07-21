SCIC Changes to Help Lessen Drought Impact

Many Saskatchewan producers are facing challenges this growing season as dry conditions negatively impact crops, including forage crops. According to the Saskatchewan Drought Conditions Map - July 2023 produced by plantmaps.com, this area of the province, including all the Wakaw Recorder major readership areas, is classified as abnormally dry. The unseasonably warm May weather combined with the minimal rainfall in the province has created another exacting year for Saskatchewan farmers.

The federal and Saskatchewan governments have introduced changes to crop insurance offered by the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) in response to the ongoing drought conditions and grasshopper damage which are particularly bad in southwest and mid-west Saskatchewan. Like the changes that were introduced in 2021, the change allows for a low-yielding crop to be repurposed for livestock feed through baling, grazing, or silage without having a negative impact on future coverage for the farmer. Qualifying crops will need to be inspected by an adjuster before any such repurposing is done. With the overall majority of the province recording abnormally dry, moderate drought, or severe drought conditions the changes will certainly help, but with parts of the province having faced drought conditions for five consecutive growing seasons, the oft-touted resiliency of farmers is being tested in ways that many on the outside of farming may not truly appreciate.

In a July 14, 2023, article for insurancebusinessmag.com, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, is quoted as saying, “Many producers have been in this unfortunate situation before, due to the risks associated with climate change, which is why we are so committed to finding agricultural innovations that will increase resiliency going forward.” (https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/ca/news/breaking-news/saskatchewan-implements-crop-insurance-changes-amid-drought-conditions-452719.aspx) Good spring moisture was hoped would herald in a good growing season, but the dry weather is hitting farmers and ranchers who need water for their crops and livestock, particularly hard. And it's not just their bottom line that's being threatened.

The effect of drought and climate change on agriculture workers' mental health is increasingly concerning to healthcare providers. While everyone can agree that experiencing a drought is stressful there is a limited understanding of how drought impacts the stress farmers face. An American study led by Jesse Berman with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and published in Science of The Total Environment looked at nearly 500 Midwest farm owners and operators during the period of 2012–2015. The study concluded that while there are many factors that contribute to stress, drought had a greater impact than all other factors, in fact, the increased job stress from drought was 4x greater than increased job stress from having pain in multiple body parts. (https://www.drought.gov/news/links-between-drought-and-increased-psychosocial-stress-among-us-farmers) With hotter and drier growing seasons predicted in North America due to climate change, studies “that evaluate health risks from extreme weather are incredibly important for protecting both current and future farming populations that suffer disproportionately from natural disaster events," Berman said. Incorporating health challenges into drought plans is one way of making sure that they are not overlooked.

Farmers around Wakaw and Cudworth are keeping an eye on weather forecasts and hoping that the potential chance for rain in the next week or two materializes and provides the region with much-needed moisture. Derreck Kolla who farms near Cudworth, said that without significant rain very soon the barley crop could potentially be as poor as it was in 2021. The rain that has fallen so far has been spotty and sporadic with one field receiving a sprinkling of moisture while the field next to it receives none. It’s not just crops that are suffering either. Livestock producers are seeing dugouts and ponds used for watering livestock drying up and the quality of the water still available becoming less than beneficial to livestock. Low flows of water entering the body of water and the resultant low aeration can lead to increased salinity levels and algal blooms, some of which can be toxic.

While farmers in the semi-desert and desert regions of the U.S. are obviously more prone to drought conditions than farmers around here, with climate change they are having to determine how best to cope with expecting a new set of unexpected weather. Perhaps a new mandate for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Foods, could incorporate a new service focused solely on drought and the far-reaching impacts it has on all Canadians. Until such a time, all farmers can do is hope for relief in the form of rain so that contracts entered into for this growing season can be met and not put further strain on the finances of farmers.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder