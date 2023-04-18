Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR:SCE) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies operating in the Electronic industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.8x, you may consider Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR:SCE) as an attractive investment with its 0.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Schweizer Electronic Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Schweizer Electronic has been relatively sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Schweizer Electronic's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Schweizer Electronic's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 10% gain to the company's revenues. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 7.5% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 37% each year during the coming three years according to the only analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.9% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Schweizer Electronic's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Schweizer Electronic's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

A look at Schweizer Electronic's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Schweizer Electronic you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

