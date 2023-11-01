Is Schweiter Technologies AG's (VTX:SWTQ) Recent Performance Underpinned By Weak Financials?

With its stock down 23% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Schweiter Technologies (VTX:SWTQ). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Schweiter Technologies' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schweiter Technologies is:

1.9% = CHF14m ÷ CHF725m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Schweiter Technologies' Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Schweiter Technologies' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 19%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 7.5% seen by Schweiter Technologies over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Schweiter Technologies' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 0.1% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SWTQ fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Schweiter Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Schweiter Technologies' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 76% (or a retention ratio of 24%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Schweiter Technologies by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Schweiter Technologies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 87%. Regardless, the future ROE for Schweiter Technologies is predicted to rise to 8.5% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Schweiter Technologies. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

