Schwartzel set for return at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Charl Schwartzel will return to action this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, an event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and held in his home country of South Africa, after sitting out most of the 2019 season with a lingering wrist injury.





The 35-year-old Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, entered the 2019 season ranked No. 77 in the world but slipped to No. 250 after making only four cuts in 13 PGA Tour starts and benching himself after missing three consecutive cuts in April, including the Masters.

He last played at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, where he teamed with fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen, but the pair missed the cut.





"If I was ever going to make comeback, this was going to the best place for me to start," he said ahead of the event, according to a report by South Africa's Sport24.





"I'm not 100 percent as I would want it to be, but I had a few good weeks practicing in America, so I thought I'd come down. For me, just to be able to play and walk the fairways and compete -- that will be a win."





The two-time winner on the PGA Tour has won the Alfred Dunhill Championship four times (2004, 2012, 2013 and 2015) and has finished runner-up four times as well (2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010).





Schwartzel will receive a major medical extension when he returns to action on the PGA Tour.





--Field Level Media