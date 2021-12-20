Schumer vows vote on Build Back Better despite ‘no’ from Manchin

Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP

Democrats will keep working on Joe Biden’s Build Back Better domestic spending plan “until we get something done”, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer told colleagues on Monday – a day after a stunning move by Joe Manchin of West Virginia drew accusations of betrayal from the White House and seemed to leave the president’s agenda dead in the water.

In a letter to colleagues, Schumer wrote: “We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act – and we will keep voting on it until we get something done.”

Build Back Better had been continually delayed as the White House and Democrats in Congress sought accommodation with Manchin and fellow centrist Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, key votes in a Senate split 50-50 and thus controlled on the vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

In his letter, Schumer spoke of “moments of deep discontent and frustration” before Manchin’s decision to use Fox News Sunday to say he was a “no” on the spending plan, which is valued at around $1.75tn and would boost health and social care and seek to combat the climate crisis, among other priorities.

On Fox, Manchin cited the cost of the plan and worries including inflation, the debt and the Omicron coronavirus variant, and said: “I’ve always said this ... if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it.”

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there … This is a no on this piece of legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.”

Manchin also put out a lengthy statement.

The White House responded with a fierce rebuke, accusing the senator of going back on his word – an accusation reportedly included at Biden’s insistence.

On Monday, Schumer said Manchin’s “pronouncement” would not “deter us from continuing to try to find a way forward”.

Listing provisions of the bill including a key child tax credit which will expire without it, he said: “We were elected to address these many needs and we will not stop fighting until we do.”

Democrats know Manchin holds one card which if played would change the rules of he game. Should he decide to switch parties – thereby ceasing to be the only Democrat in major office in a state which voted solidly for Donald Trump – Republicans would regain control of the Senate.

That would stymie Biden’s agenda for good – and remove the option of a supreme court pick next year.

It has happened before. Most recently, in June 2001, Jim Jeffords of Vermont changed his affiliation from Republican to independent and caucused with the Democrats, giving them the majority 51-49.

In his statement on Sunday, Manchin alluded to Republican claims that Build Back Better is “socialist” in intent, saying: “My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society.”

In his letter on Monday, Schumer also said the Senate would consider voting rights legislation when it returns in January. Manchin and Sinema’s opposition to reforming or ditching the filibuster, the measure which requires 60-vote majorities for most legislation, has stood in the way of such a move so far.

Schumer said continued Republican opposition to voting rights moves – guaranteed given it is being pushed in answer to Republican moves to restrict voting rights and make it easier to overturn elections – would prompt consideration of filibuster reform.

“As with BBB,” Schumer wrote, “members will be given the chance to debate on the Senate floor and cast a vote so that their choice on the matter is clear and available for everyone to see.”