Senate hits snag in bid to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill

·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate was making progress, but lawmakers exited the chamber late in the evening looking glum and talking of a standoff.

“This bill is hanging by a thread," said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

At issue is a proposed amendment from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers at the border, also referred to as Title 42.

“Sen. Schumer doesn't want to have a vote on Title 42 because he presumably knows it will pass," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said. But the House won't go along, he said, and “everything falls apart."

The impasse came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to assure lawmakers during a joint meeting of Congress that the aid the U.S. is providing was much appreciated and could “speed up our victory.” He projected confidence throughout and even told lawmakers in his closing: “Merry Christmas and a happy victorious New Year."

“Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Zelenskyy said.

The measure includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, above even President Joe Biden’s request, and ensures that funding flows to the war effort for months to come. The measure would also boost U.S. defense spending by about 10% to $858 billion, addressing concerns from some lawmakers that more investment in the nation's military is needed to ensure America's security.

Schumer’s hope was that the chamber would approve the bill as soon as Wednesday night, but several lawmakers exited the chamber saying they didn't expect any more votes that night. Once the Senate votes, the House will then have to take it up and pass the measure before midnight Friday to avoid a partial-government shutdown.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., emerged from a late-night meeting in Schumer's office saying she was optimistic “about putting together a path" that would lead to the bill's passage in the Senate on Thursday.

Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took to the floor Wednesday morning urging colleagues to vote for the measure, though they emphasized different priorities.

Schumer said the worst thing Congress could do now is give Russian President Vladimir Putin any signal that the U.S. was wavering in its commitment to defend Ukraine.

He doubled down on that message in the evening, saying he had just met with Zelenskyy.

“He made it clear that without this aid package, the Ukrainians will be in real trouble and could even lose the war," Schumer said. “So that makes the urgency of getting this legislation done all the more important."

McConnell is facing pushback from many Republicans who don't support the spending bill and resent being forced to vote on such a massive package with so little time before a potential shutdown and the Christmas holiday. He highlighted the bill's spending boost for defense and said that non-defense spending, when excluding a big boost for veterans health care, would increase below the rate of inflation.

“If Republicans controlled this chamber, we would have handled the appropriations process entirely differently from top to bottom," McConnell said. “But given the reality of where we stand today, senators have two options this week, just two: we will either give our Armed Forces the resources and the certainty that they need, or we will deny it to them."

The bill, which runs for 4,155 pages, includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense, discretionary programs and $858 billion for defense and would finance agencies through September.

Lawmakers worked to stuff as many priorities as they could into the sprawling package, likely the last major bill of the current Congress. That includes $27 billion in disaster funding to help communities recovering from disasters and extreme weather events as well as an overhaul of federal election law that aims to prevent any future presidents or presidential candidates from trying to overturn an election.

The bipartisan electoral overhaul was a direct response to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to convince Republican lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to object to the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

The spending bill also contains scores of policy changes that lawmakers worked furiously to include to avoid having to start over in the new Congress next year.

Examples include a provision from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that bans TikTok on government cell phones due to security concerns. Another provision supported by the Maine delegation was added to aid the state's lobster and Jonah crab fisheries, delaying regulations proposed to help save endangered North Atlantic right whales. And, on the health care front, the bill requires states to keep children enrolled in Medicaid on coverage for at least a year, which advocates say increases access to preventative care.

However, millions who enrolled in the health care program for low-income Americans could start to lose coverage on April 1 because the bill sunsets a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid.

The bill also provides roughly $15.3 billion for more than 7,200 projects that lawmakers sought for their home states and districts. Under revamped rules for community project funding, also referred to as earmarks, lawmakers must post their requests online and attest they have no financial interest in the projects. Still, many fiscal conservatives criticize the earmarking as leading to unnecessary spending.

Some Republican senators are raising objections to the measure, not only because the amount of spending but because of Congress's habit of placing 12 separate appropriations bills into one massive package long after the fiscal year has begun and just before critical deadlines approach.

“Giving us a bill at 1:28 in the morning, that's over 4,000 pages, that nobody will have an opportunity to read, that we'll have no idea what's in it, is not the way to run your personal life, your business life or your government," said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. “This has to stop."

House Republicans, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., likely the next speaker of the House, are encouraging their colleagues in the Senate to only support a short-term extension. That way, they would have more ability to shape the legislation. McCarthy spoke to senators during their caucus lunch Wednesday. A notice sent by GOP leadership to House members urged them to vote against the measure when it comes to the House.

“This deal is designed to sideline the incoming Republican House Majority by extending many programs for multiple years and providing large funding increases for Democrat priorities on top of the exorbitant spending that has already been appropriated this year," the notice stated.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike

    LONDON (AP) — Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk. The government advised people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce their risk of needing an ambulance, as paramedics, call-handlers and technicians across England and Wales staged their biggest walkout in three decades. Three ambulance unions were striking for either 1

  • Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crossed the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe. The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed near Washington to meet with President Franklin D. Roosevelt just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Almost 81 years later to the day, the pageantry of that trip was echoed on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volo

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy: The adulation of a man fighting their fight - but not from all sides

    Wearing khaki and a look of polite exhaustion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the adulation of a man fighting their fight as much as his own. It was a picture that spoke to scepticism surrounding continued aid to Ukraine. American support, he said, isn't charity but an investment.

  • EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration's latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation. In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy's troops to take out incoming Russian airstrikes and continue counter-offensives to push back against the invading troops. It also allows President Joe Biden to deliver his commit

  • Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have announced their next project for Netflix

    On Monday, just days after the release of their Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the trailer for their next documentary Live to Lead. The seven-part series, which will be presented by the royals, will shine a light on people whose actions "shape our world" and inspire our future, including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and women's rights icon Gloria Steinem. In the trailer, the royals explained Live to Lead was inspired by former South African president Nelson Mandela.

  • Zelensky makes his pitch - will US sceptics buy it?

    The Ukrainian leader urged Americans to see the billions of military aid as an investment not charity.

  • China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

    ZHUOZHOU, China (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths that occur in patients with pre-existing illnesses are not counted as COVID-19 deaths, said Wang Guiqiang, the head of infectious disease at Peking University's No. 1 Hospital. China has always b

  • Police seize on COVID-19 tech to expand global surveillance

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Majd Ramlawi was serving coffee in Jerusalem’s Old City when a chilling text message appeared on his phone. “You have been spotted as having participated in acts of violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it read in Arabic. “We will hold you accountable.” Ramlawi, then 19, was among hundreds of people who civil rights attorneys estimate got the text last year, at the height of one of the most turbulent recent periods in the Holy Land. Many, including Ramlawi, say they only lived or wor

  • Zelenskiy appeals to U.S. Republican critics as war with Russia rages

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faced a critical audience when he addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday: House Republicans who could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month. President Joe Biden's administration has sent almost $50 billion in foreign assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of its neighbor in February, including humanitarian, financial and military support. Congress, currently controlled by Biden's Democrats, is expected to approve $44.9 billion more this week in a bill funding the federal government.

  • Indyref2 result would be ‘too close to call’, poll suggests

    The survey conducted by Savanta put opponents slightly ahead of those in favour of Scottish independence.

  • Zelenskiy gives Biden military medal from HIMARS unit captain

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of American support for Ukraine's defense against a Russian onslaught. "Thank you first of all," Zelenskiy told Biden in a meeting in the Oval Office, having arrived at the White House's South Lawn in a black Chevrolet with tinted windows and wearing his trademark olive green sweater and cargo pants. Biden wore a blue suit and a blue and yellow striped tie, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

  • Don Lemon Is Overcome with Emotion as He Shares News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60

    "You will be missed and I hope you’re smiling down on us from heaven," Lemon said of the Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter, who died of cancer over the weekend

  • Driver fleeing police backs into officers and pins them against patrol car, CA cops say

    The driver fled after police tried to pull the vehicle over, cops said.

  • Scooter Rider Slides Through Snow-Covered Vancouver Streets

    A person struggled to ride a scooter through snow-covered streets in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday, December 21.Video posted by Brendan Kergin on Wednesday shows someone trying to ride a scooter in Vancouver despite snow-blanketed roadways. Kergin joked that the rider “almost had it there.”Canada’s weather service issued an arctic outflow warning as “bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds” were forecasted to affect Vancouver and the surrounding area until Thursday.City officials reminded residents to “check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially those who may be more vulnerable” during dangerously cold weather. Credit: Brendan Kergin via Storyful

  • Trump tax returns will be made public

    Democrats on the committee say Mr Trump was not actually under tax audit in 2016, as he claimed.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the