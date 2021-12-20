Schumer says Senate plans to vote on Build Back Better after Manchin said he's opposed to signature Biden bill

Congressional Democrats, rocked by Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to President Joe Biden’s signature social spending and climate bill, will press forward with votes on their priorities regardless, Senate leadership said.

In a letter to colleagues Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote that the Senate would consider legislation addressing voting rights and the Build Back Better bill at the start of the new year.

Though Schumer touted Congress’ milestones this session, including Democrats’ economic and pandemic relief package and a bipartisan infrastructure bill, the majority leader acknowledged “this session has also led to moments of deep discontent and frustration."

One of those moments came Sunday, when Manchin said he wouldn't vote for the roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, which includes national prekindergarten, subsidized child care and actions to address climate change.

Biden and Democratic leaders had negotiated with the West Virginia Democrat for months in hopes of passing the measure.

“Neither that delay, nor other recent pronouncements, will deter us from continuing to try to find a way forward,” Schumer wrote.

Without Manchin’s vote, it is unlikely Biden’s domestic policy package will pass in an evenly divided Senate. Schumer indicated that even if the bill will fail on the Senate floor, it will be brought to a vote "so that every member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television."

The White House released a sharp critique of Manchin on Sunday..

“If his comments on Fox and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a statement.

She pushed back on each of Manchin’s stated objections to the bill’s climate and economic provisions.

“We will not relent in the fight to help Americans with their child care, health care, prescription drug costs, and elder care – and to combat climate change,” Psaki wrote. “We will find a way to move forward next year.”

Manchin knocks White House staff

Manchin, in a 14-minute radio interview Monday on West Virginia MetroNews, said he figured the White House would “come back strong” in retaliation to his Fox News announcement. Recounting his decision, he pointed to actions of White House officials in addition to concerns about the scope of the legislation.

“I just got to the wit’s end, and they know the real reason what happened. They won't tell you and I'm not going to,” Manchin said. He added: “It’s not the president. This is staff. And they drove some things, they put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is.”

Biden and Democratic leadership sought to pass the Build Back Better legislation through a process called budget reconciliation that would require a simple majority – meaning all Democratic senators plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote – in the evenly divided Senate. But moving forward, Manchin said he will only consider components of the president’s agenda through the Senate’s committee system. That would require 60 votes to avert a filibuster from Republicans.

“It needs to go through a process,” he said.

Manchin said the White House refused to budge from demands of progressive Democrats who opposed provisions backed by Manchin, such as his push for work requirements to receive child tax credits.

“They couldn't get there. They couldn't take away all the social reforms that they had pent up for years," he said.

He said his Democratic critics wrongly assumed they could “beat one person up” and force him to move on the Build Back Better Act by targeting him with protesters. "Guess what? I'm from West Virginia. I'm not from where they're from, and they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they'll be submissive.”

Asked about his future with the Democratic Party, Manchin said, "I’m fiscally responsible and socially compassionate. Now if there's no Democrats like that, then they can push me wherever they want me."

Senate will also take up filibuster, voting rights

Schumer took aim at Senate Republicans over congressional gridlock, writing that if they “continue to abuse the filibuster and prevent the body from considering this bill, the Senate will then consider changes to any rules which prevent us from debating and reaching final conclusion on important legislation.”

Republicans and some Democrats oppose changes to the filibuster, a legislative hurdle Republicans have used to block Democratic bills this year.

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have opposed changes to Senate rules. Many other Democrats, ignited by fears over restrictive voter laws enacted in state legislatures, have renewed calls to change Senate rules to enact voting rights.

As on Build Back Better, Schumer indicated the public deserves to have a clear understanding of each lawmaker's position.

”I believe our constituents deserve to know which senators choose to hide behind ill-conceived and absurd rules and which senators prefer to restore Senate floor procedures to better align with the founders' intentions,” Schumer wrote.

Reaction from congressional Democrats

Manchin’s opposition to Build Back Better, announced on "Fox News Sunday," was swiftly condemned by most of the party. Moderate House Democrats, including Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Conor Lamb, D-Pa., criticized the move alongside liberal colleagues such as Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Sunday backed a floor vote on Build Back Better, as did Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

“We’ve been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month. But if he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world," Sanders said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

"The Senate must return to session immediately and bring this historic and transformational bill to a vote so Senator Manchin — and every Republican who has opposed it from the very beginning — can demonstrate, on the record, the contempt they have for their constituents,” Pressley wrote in a statement.

Contributing: Joey Gar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Schumer, Biden push forward on Build Back Better bill despite Manchin