Schroders Battle of the Brits, day six: live scores and updates, Dan Evans to face Kyle Edmund for title

Evans - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of the final day at the National Tennis Centre

Andy Murray to act as James Ward's coach

The Telegraph Media Group is donating £25 to NHS Charities Together for every ace hit during the tournament

12:17 PM

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Norrie 1-1 Ward* (*denotes server)

Ward will be wanting to impress his new coach - he has been part of Murray’s annual training camp in Miami and Murray has been known to send messages of support to Ward having watched his matches on the Challenger Tour. He’s down 0-40 and Norrie responds brilliantly breaking to love with a sliced backhand.

12:15 PM

Norrie* 0-1 Ward (*denotes server)

Norrie serves first and this wasn’t in the script. A trademark Ward backhand gets two break points and he only needs one of them - it’s an early break.

12:07 PM

First up is....

James Ward up against Cameron Norrie. Ward, the former British No.2 and current world No. 273 will have Murray in his corner. Norrie, world No.77, pushed Edmund all the way in yesterday’s semi-final and will start as the big favourite today.

12:02 PM

Judy Murray is a proud mum (no shock there!)

“I am enormously proud, I am blown away by what has been achieved…everyone has got behind it and the camaraderie has come through loud and clear. I am proud of Jamie who has done a great job as tournament director as well as Mary [Greenham], they’ve both done a great job this week.”

11:57 AM

Murray as coach?!

Annabel Croft has just told us (us being us viewers of Amazon Prime's fine coverage) that we'll be hearing from Murray later and that he'll be acting as James Ward's coach....Is he a hard taskmaster, will he be berating Ward in a 'Fergie hairdryer' type fashion? We're about to find out....

Fergie - GETTY IMAGES

11:48 AM

No Murray today...

James Ward and not Andy Murray is playing in the third-place match. The Scot withdrew an hour or so ago.

Story continues

Don’t worry Murray fans, it’s a precautionary measure after having some ‘issues with his shins’, tournament organisers confirmed. More on that as we get it...

11:43 AM

It's the final day....

Welcome to the sixth and final day of the Rumble in Roehampton (that’s the last time I’ll call it that, I promise…) otherwise known as the Schroders Battle of the Brits.

Today we’ll find out who is the best player in Britain with the British No.1, Dan Evans, facing the British No.2, Kyle Edmund - who says the rankings don’t reflect reality?

While it’s not been Wimbledon - no crowds, no overpriced strawberries and cream, no screeching howls of laughter when a pigeon decides to place its arse on the net during a match (sometimes you get the feeling that some of the SW19 brigade need to get out a bit more…) - the week has succeeded in doing two vital things.

First, it’s given the UK’s tennis fans some much-needed entertainment while the country is still, in theory at least, in lockdown. Second, it’s given the players much-needed competition and allowed them to see where their games are after three months of being trapped in their homes unable to let their competitive juices flow.

Edmund - GETTY IMAGES

One player who needed the workout more than most was Andy Murray. The former world No.1 hadn’t played since November and while he didn’t make today’s final - he lost in three sets to Evans in yesterday’s semi-final - he showed glimpses of the old magic and he is taking nothing but positives from his showing at the National Tennis Centre.

"I've just not been able to sustain a high level for long enough. My game is there, I just need more time to practise and prepare and I'll get there,” Murray said after the last-four clash.

"It was a big step up this week from what I've been doing, and I coped with it physically relatively well, I thought I moved better with each match and was a bit more confident. It was a positive week.

"Some of the tennis this week has been very encouraging, I just wasn't able to do it for long enough in the matches.

"That's something that when I was up at the top of the game and competing regularly, my level was the same throughout whereas I'm struggling to maintain that, probably just with lack of matches.”

First up is Cameron Norrie against James Ward - Murray needs a rest and is getting a rest (he's deserved it) and there are some 'issues with his shins' (more on that later ) then the final will get underway. Evans and Edmund have been the best two players this week and the contrast of styles - the big-hitting Edmund against the crafty, intelligent play of Evans - should make for an entertaining and intriguing battle.

Stay here for all the action from the National Tennis Centre.