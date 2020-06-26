Schroders Battle of the Brits, day four: Live scores and updates, Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans on court

Edmund - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of all the action at the National Tennis Centre, Edmund and Evans on court this afternoon

The Telegraph Media Group is donating £25 to NHS Charities Together for every ace hit during the tournament

11:37 AM

Order of play

Kyle Edmund vs Liam Broady

Dan Evans vs Ryan Peniston

Paul Jubb vs Cam Norrie

Glasspool & Evans vs Ward & Edmund

Salisbury & O'Mara vs Murray & Skupski

11:23 AM

Hello and welcome

It’s day three of the Rumble in Roehampton or as it’s officially known, the Schroader’s Battle of the Brits with things moving towards the business end of the week.

As with every time he plays on these shores Andy Murray has been the focus of the past few days. The former world No.1 came into the tournament having not played since last November and with doubts over where is game was. Most of those doubts, it has to be said, came from him. The Scot talked his chances down, saying he would be shocked if he made it out of the group.

Well, that’s only exactly what the two-time champion went and did, having beaten Liam Broady in his first match, narrowly lost to Kyle Edmund in his second, and then yesterday beating James Ward in an arduous, energy-sapping two-set encounter.

Not only has Murray surprised himself, he has also been happy with how he has both felt and played.

“I think I did pretty well,” Murray said after his defeat to Edmund on Wednesday. “Much better than [against Liam Broady], with how I hit the ball from the back of the court. It would have been nice to come through it, but to be honest, right now I’m not bothered so much about the ­results.

“I know if my hip’s good my tennis will get better over the next months. If I sharpen up, I’ll be playing at a high level.”

Murray gets a rest today ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final against Dan Evans and he said he would need it, such has been the toil on his body.

Andy Murray - GETTY IMAGES

“Physically it was a tough match,” said Murray after his victory over Ward. “I was feeling my hip a little bit but it wasn’t affecting my movement, I felt like moved probably the best in the three matches today, but I am glad to have a rest day now because I am very, very tired.”

The lack of any sort of Murray Mania means we get a chance to focus more on the other Brits who are battling it out for bragging rights (the the trophy, obvs…) this week.

On the evidence of the past few days Evans and Edmund, the British No.1 and 2 respectively, are the ones to beat. Evans looked in scintillating form during his two-set destruction of Cam Norrie yesterday. A live wire and athletic player, he is clearly keen to prove that he is the country’s best player. He’s second on court up against Ryan Peniston.

First up is Edmund, who faces Liam Broady. The Murray Slayer has looked impressive all week and other than seeing the return to form of Murray the highlight of the week has been salivating over his HUGE (I’ve put it in caps on purpose…) forehand. It’s one of the biggest weapons on tour and if he gets it going today then Broady might not be out on court for long.

Later on we have the doubles semi-finals but more on those later…

Stay here for all the action and news…