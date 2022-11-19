Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.005 (vs UK£0.068 in 1H 2022)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£14.3m (up 5.0% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£2.68m (down 92% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 19%.

  • EPS: UK£0.005 (down from UK£0.068 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down 1.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

