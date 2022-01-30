Schreiber's 6 goals, Hellyer's 7 assists power Toronto Rock to 12-8 victory in NLL

HAMILTON — Tom Schreiber's six goals and Rob Hellyer's seven assists powered the Toronto Rock to a 12-8 victory over the Rochester Knighthawks in the National Lacrosse League Saturday.

Dan Dawson chipped in with three goals, Dan Craig had a pair and Zach Manns rounded out the scoring for Toronto (3-3), which got 45 saves from Nick Rose.

Turner Evans, Curtis Knight and Ryan Smith each scored two goals and added three assists for Rochester (2-4) in its third straight defeat. Shawn Evans also scored twice.

The Knighthawks got 42 saves from Rylan Hartley.

Toronto was 2 for 7 on the power play. Rochester was 3 for 5.

The score was tied 6-6 in the third quarter before Schreiber scored two quick goals to break the game wide open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press