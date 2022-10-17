Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2022
On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 7/10/2022
457,306
535.54
244,904,949
Monday, 10 October 2022
6,199
456.03
2,826,929
Tuesday, 11 October 2022
238
452.00
107,576
Wednesday, 12 October 2022
400
451.00
180,400
Thursday, 13 October 2022
0
450.69
1,553,989
Friday, 14 October 2022
0
-
-
In the period 10/10/2022 - 14/10/2022
10,285
453.95
4,668,894
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 14/10/2022
467,591
533.74
249,573,844
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,988,315 treasury shares corresponding to 7.80% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
