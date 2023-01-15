Schools urged to stay open for GCSE and A-level students if teachers go on strike

School

Ministers are set to plead with schools to keep classes open for GCSE and A-level pupils if unions announce on Monday that strike action by teachers will go ahead.

The National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) are due to make the results of ballots for industrial action public.

Whitehall insiders and trade union figures believe that the NEU, the largest education union with 300,000 members, will reach the turnout threshold needed to hold strikes. The outcome of the NAHT ballot is said to be more in the balance.

The Department for Education has drawn up guidance to be issued to all schools in England on Tuesday morning if strike action by at least one of the unions is announced.

The Telegraph understands that the advice will urge headteachers to keep classes open for groups facing exams this summer, amid fears that walkouts could see entire schools return to lockdown-style remote learning.

'Planning for the worst'

“The stakes could not be higher,” said one Whitehall source familiar with preparations. “We are hoping for the best but planning for the worst, and all things in between.”

Another cohort that government ministers will ask schools to prioritise are children with special educational needs and disabilities.

However, the advice is not binding, with schools making the final decision. There is no minimum service level agreement with the teaching unions, meaning that it is unclear how many classes, if any, will still be held during any walkouts.

Ministers are pushing through legislation that will give them the power to impose such a requirement, but it is not expected to pass Parliament until the summer at the earliest.

There is a hope in government that the education unions will agree to a voluntary minimum service level, but there has been little progress after the idea was floated earlier this month.

The full scale of potential disruption remains unclear, given details about how many teachers may strike and when will not be made public until after the ballot results are announced.

Story continues

It is understood that the NEU is planning a mix of national and regional walkouts, with two or three-day stoppages that could start next month.

The industrial dispute would impact education in England, where there are nine million pupils and more than 24,000 schools, as well as Wales. Primary and secondary schools could both be affected.

Industrial action already taking place in Scotland may give an indication of what to expect. The biggest teaching union north of the border on Friday announced 22 days of strike action, on top of a 16-day walkout program that starts this week.

Strike action in Scotland could give a clue as to how schools in England would be affected - Jane Barlow/PA

Whitehall insiders told this newspaper it was possible that whole schools in England could close, especially if both teachers and those in leadership positions take industrial action.

Government ministers are said to be especially concerned about strikes harming efforts to help children catch up with learning lost during Covid-19 lockdowns.

If teacher walkouts are announced on Monday, it would create a new front in the public sector strikes that have become one of the most pressing challenges for Rishi Sunak’s premiership.

Industrial action has already been taken by nurses, ambulance workers, rail workers, border guards, civil servants and postal workers. Members of the Royal College of Nursing will walk out again on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The teaching dispute in England revolves primarily about a difference in opinion about pay between government ministers and the unions, a similar dynamic to the other disputes.

While each teaching union has a different specific demand, broadly they are seeking pay rises of at or above inflation, which was 10.7 per cent in the year to November.

Experienced teachers were given a 5.4 per cent increase for 2022-23, while new teachers received a rise of 8.9 per cent. Ministers do not want to reopen this year's settlement.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, met education union leaders for talks last Monday as part of a new strategy of engagement adopted across the Government in the new year.

She is due to hold another such meeting on Wednesday. Ministers continue to want to focus discussions on sorting out next year’s pay, rather than reopening decisions on salaries this year.

There remains hope that one long-running industrial dispute - over pay and conditions on the railways with the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) - could be settled this week.

There is hope that the RMT's strike action could soon be resolved - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, said on Sunday that train operating companies had been given permission to make a “new offer” to rail unions.

The RMT’s executive board is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the offer of a nine per cent pay rise across two years. The dispute has lasted half a year.

It comes as Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, wrote to the GMB union and said that ambulance trusts failed to guarantee patient safety during last month’s strike.

He argued that anti-strike legislation was required to ensure nationally agreed levels of cover were in place when ambulance workers walk-out in future.

Ambulance staff are scheduled to strike again on Jan 23.

Anti-strike legislation is due to be debated on Monday by MPs.

Under the new legislation, employers will be required to issue work notices seven days before strike action and only after consulting with trade unions.

Mr Barclay said he had been asked to reply to the union on the Prime Minister's behalf after it published an open letter saying ambulance staff felt "demonised" by ministers.

The GMB said its ambulance committee would discuss the letter at Monday's meeting and consider its response.