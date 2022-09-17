Schools urge parents to help plug funding gaps as costs soar

Sally Weale Education correspondent
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA</span>
Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Days into the new academic year, headteachers have raised the alarm about a looming funding crisis in schools, with some parents urged to make donations and parent-teacher associations on standby to plug funding gaps for classroom essentials.

As energy bills and wage costs rise, school leaders say money from PTA fundraising efforts will be needed to cover core costs rather than “nice to have” extras. In affluent areas where PTAs are able to raise huge sums, it could even be used to save jobs and help pay bills.

Elsewhere, schools say PTAs will struggle to raise funds this winter as the cost of living crisis hits households. Simon Kidwell, the principal of Hartford Manor primary school in Cheshire, said his school would not be asking parents for additional donations. “The PTA are very, very aware that parents don’t have the same money available.”

The crisis raises the prospect of a widening gulf between schools with affluent families still able to donate money to enhance their child’s education, and those in disadvantaged areas. One finance director at a small trust in the south-east said: “I’m going to the PTA AGM in a couple of weeks’ time. Basically, the message will be: as much money as you can raise needs to come to the school. Not for specific projects … just so that we can keep our core services going.”

Simon Kidwell in a classroom
Headteacher Simon Kidwell says he is aware ‘parents don’t have the same money available’. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Staff at the trust have been removing lightbulbs, turning down the heating and working out which trips to cut in order to save money, but in the face of spiralling energy costs it is little more than tinkering. “This is an existential threat,” said the finance director, who asked that he and his trust remain anonymous.

The electricity bill of one school in the trust has jumped from £122,279 a year to £522,986 as part of a new two-year deal. The hike in gas prices has been even more dramatic, up from £32,783 last year to £252,926, a 671% increase.

“We are a well-run trust so we have decent reserves and we can probably ride this out for a year and see what the government does,” said the director. “If they don’t do anything, our reserves will disappear and we’ll be making significant redundancies. To be honest, you might as well give up and go home. Schools are going to stop functioning.”

A letter has gone out to parents warning that costs are rising at an alarming rate and will have “a detrimental impact” on the quality of education provided, urging them to contact MPs and to consider making a monthly £15 donation or a suggested £180 contribution. The request for parental donations is not new – many schools have run donation schemes for years – but the urgency is.

The prime minister, Liz Truss, has promised a six-month energy guarantee for the public sector, but few details have been released and trust and school leaders say short-term help will not be enough.

“We don’t tend to ask parents for a lot of money,” said Dr Paul Gosling, the headteacher at Exeter Road Community primary school in Exmouth, Devon, where 45% of children are eligible for free school meals. The PTFA (parents, teachers and friends association) usually raises about £5,000 each year, which goes on library books and helping children from lower-income families to take part in residential trips and other visits.

Gosling, who is president of the National Association of Head Teachers, is expecting his energy bills to double, which will take the school into a £10,000 deficit. “If anything happens now we are in a very precarious state. If a boiler goes down or something needs repairing, we’ve got nothing in the tank,” he said.

The head of a secondary school in the home counties, whose parents’ association (PA) raises £10,000-£15,000 each year, said: “Ten years ago we would use this money for ‘extras’, items identifiably above and beyond classroom provision – kit for sports clubs, stage lighting etc.

“In recent years we have had to subsume their contributions into items that ought to be funded through government income streams – replacing 10-year-old classroom computers, acquiring equipment for science experiments and buying textbooks for lessons.

Related: ‘Campaigning to keep the lights on’: the desperate plight of England’s schools and universities

“However, increasingly, the gap between our income and our needs makes the PA contribution – however welcome – almost irrelevant. The unfunded aspect of teacher pay is costing us £70,000 this year, the equivalent support staff figure is about £30,000, utilities are increasing by about £200,000.

“Voluntary funds may once have enhanced the pupil experience. PA contributions may then have served to plug the gaps during the decade of austerity, but now anything they provide is nowhere near the level needed to compensate for the reckless and systematic underfunding of schools.”

Kerry-Jane Packman, an executive director at Parentkind, which is the PTA membership association, said: “Schools have been struggling for a long time but the demand on PTAs is going to get higher.”

In 2019, 3% of PTAs surveyed said their funds had been spent on either staff salaries or training. More than two-thirds (68%) spent funds on educational materials in 2019, including textbooks, and 17% paid for school renovation projects.

While a small number of PTAs are able to raise £100,000 a year or more, the average PTA will raise £9,000. PTA fundraising has also been devastated by the pandemic. In 2021, PTAs in England, Wales and Northern Ireland raised £60.8m – about half what they raised pre-pandemic.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The sums involved are enormous and well beyond the means of PTAs. That is really a matter for the government to address – something which it needs to do with a sense of urgency.

“Where we may well see PTAs stepping in, however, is with providing help to pupils whose families are struggling because of the cost of living crisis. For example, they could help to buy clothes, books and other provisions needed by young people who cannot afford these costs.”

The Department for Education has previously said the government recognised that schools were facing increased costs, but that budgets will rise by £7bn by 2024-25, compared with 2021-22, including by £4bn in this financial year alone to help schools to meet wider cost pressures such as energy prices and staff salaries.

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • MacKinnon says he and Avalanche are close on a new contract

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche soon, and it could make him the highest-paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon wants to get something done before the season starts next month, adding he'll shelve talks if an agreement isn't reached by Oct. 12 when the reigning champions raise their Stanley Cup banner and begin their title defense. “We’re pretty close,” MacKinnon said Thursday at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour outside Las Vegas. “

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — The Edmonton Elks survived a late charge by the Saskatchewan Roughriders to register a 26-24 victory on Friday night. Kicker Sergio Castillo nailed a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Saskatchewan, which trailed 23-14 early in the fourth, took a 24-23 lead with 1:08 remaining courtesy of a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Kian Schaffer-Baker. The Elks improve to 4-10 with the victory while the Riders fall to 6-8 as they h