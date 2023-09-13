Give schools trans guidance now, says children's commissioner

The commissioned said was disappointed that the Government had yet to publish its promised guidance - Aaron Chown/PA

The children’s commissioner has criticised the Government for delaying trans guidance for schools.

Dame Rachel de Souza told The Telegraph there was “real confusion” in schools around how to respond to children questioning their gender identity, with head teachers forced to come up with their own policies.

Trans guidance for schools in England was promised before the end of the summer term but has been delayed by a Cabinet disagreement over whether a law change is needed to ban children from changing their gender pronouns at school.

The delay means that schools have been left in limbo over whether they can stop boys who identify as girls from using girls’ toilets or joining girls’ sports teams.

The commissioner’s comments come as she launches a new campaign to hear from children ahead of the next general election and warns ministers that it is “shortsighted to neglect the needs of children” who are continuing to suffer from the impact of pandemic lockdowns.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Dame Rachel said: “I’m disappointed that the guidance isn’t out. We need that guidance.”

She added: “I think this has got to be one of the most challenging issues for heads, because it’s a fast-emerging issue and I think nobody feels that they don’t want to support any individual or any child, but they also feel strongly about needing clarity over safeguarding issues.

“As a headteacher, I could not give your child a spoon of medicine without your permission, and we know that in the absolute best-case scenario, parents, children and schools need to work together really closely, and at the moment I think there’s real confusion, so we need those guidelines.”

Cabinet split

The Cabinet is understood to be split on whether a law change is needed to ban so-called “social transitioning” – where children are treated as if they are the opposite gender – in schools.

Rishi Sunak is said to be fearful of Tory splits on the issue being exposed if he attempts to change equality legislation.

Parents have warned that schools have affirmed their child’s preferred gender pronouns without their consent and without first obtaining clinical or medical advice.

An NHS-commissioned report by paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass warned last year that allowing children to socially transition was “not a neutral act” and could have a significant impact on their psychological functioning.

Dame Rachel will launch the “Big Ambition” campaign on Thursday to encourage policymakers to think about children and young people’s needs. She will survey children at almost 22,500 schools across England on what they want from the Government.

She told The Telegraph: “There’s a cost of living crisis, the economy has kind of swept the adults’ thoughts there but really it is shortsighted to neglect the needs of children.”

She added: “What we’re seeing now even more is that children really did feel the effects of it [the pandemic], they felt them incredibly badly, we can see it in the mental health data, we can see it in the explosion of children with special educational needs that is growing.

“We can see it in lots of ways – the attendance figures I think are related, the children who’ve never come back.”

Concern girls going absent

A rise in the number of girls missing school was a particular concern, she said, adding: “They’ve never before had the same level of persistent absence as boys. It was always boys who were worse.”

In 2022-23, absence rates for girls were 7.6 per cent against 7.4 per cent for boys.

Dame Rachel said that children’s mental wellbeing could be improved through a wider range of activities on offer, including school sport, trips away for the week, and making sure everyone was having lunch together.

A Government spokesman said: “The Education Secretary is working closely with the minister for women and equalities to provide guidance to schools and colleges.

“Given the complexity and sensitivity of the issue, we’re taking the time to make sure any guidance we provide is as clear as possible.

“We’ve been repeatedly clear about the importance of biological sex and we advise that schools and colleges proceed with caution – prioritising the safeguarding and wellbeing of all children and involving parents in decisions relating to their child.”

