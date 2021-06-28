School's Out: Staples Canada launches Virtual Summer Camp and Kids Summer Activities Guide

Staples Canada brings camp experience online with Spotlight Virtual event space

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - School might be wrapping up for the year, but Staples Canada is helping kids and families dive into a fun summer with the launch of its Summer Camp and Kids Summer Activities Guide. Hosted in Staples Canada's Spotlight Virtual Event Space, Staples Summer Camp will keep kids learning and creative all summer long with live events and DIY activities.

Staples Canada ULC (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC)

Back for its second year, Staples Summer Camp provides a live hands-on learning experience for young minds through its Spotlight Virtual Event Space. Camp guest speakers will lead interactive and engaging sessions for kids focused on learning to code, crafting, science and more. Additionally, the Kids Summer Activities Guide provides ideas and inspiration to help ignite kids' creativity throughout the summer, with engaging arts and crafts, activity kits, STEAM play, workbooks and more.

"As the school year comes to a close, many parents are looking for activities to keep their kids entertained throughout the summer," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "The Kids Summer Activities Guide and Staples Summer Camp can help keep kids learning and creating during their time off and provides reassurance for parents that they have trusted resources to help their kids thrive this summer."

Summer Camp Spotlight Sessions start July 7, with new sessions taking place every Wednesday through August 25. Registration is free and on demand activities are available at staples.ca/StaplesSummerCamp. The Spotlight Summer Camp schedule includes:

July 7 and August 4, Learning to Code using Minecraft: Join the Minecraft Hour of Code with Microsoft.

July 14 and August 11, Beginner Artists! Let's Draw Together: Plein Air Landscape Painting with Derwent Academy Watercolour.

July 14 and August 11, Arts and Crafts, Create, Play and Learn: "Fun with Flowers" An Art Lesson on the Sunflower Paintings of Van Gogh.

July 21 and August 18, Let's Experiment Erupting Volcanoes: Explore with National Geographic Earth Science Day.

July 28 and August 25, Calling All Artists, Let's Draw Together: Learn Simplified Ink and Watercolour Illustration with Jon Shaw.

ShopSafe™ in-store health and safety program

To maintain a safe working environment for its employees and shopping environment for its customers, Staples Canada store locations continue to observe its ShopSafe™ Program. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection and fogging, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.

Story continues

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/28/c1948.html