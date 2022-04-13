Schools, roads close as multi-day snowstorm threatens 50 cm, treacherous travel

Widespread winter warnings cover the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as a powerful multi-day system threatens significant snow and dangerous blizzard conditions. People are strongly urged to stay off the roads, and Manitoba RCMP even opted to close all major highways ahead of the storm's arrival late Tuesday night.

"Please be advised that travel is strongly discouraged and that alternate plans should be arranged," Manitoba RCMP said in a statement.

Widespread disruptions such as road closures, power outages and school closures will impact the region into Friday. For the first time in 25 years, all metro Winnipeg school divisions closed their doors. More on the timing and what you can expect over the coming days, below.

DON'T MISS: Snowstorm forces all Winnipeg schools to close doors for 1st time in 25 years

WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS CLOSE AS POTENT SNOWSTORM PICKS UP

A Colorado low rapidly intensified as it neared the eastern Prairies late Tuesday night. South of the border, it will bring the threat for blizzard conditions across the northern Plains and several days of severe thunderstorms for the southern half of the Plains and the Deep South states.

The snow started to pick up across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba first thing Wednesday morning, with heavy snow expected to fall in much of the area as the storm continues to push northward.

Strong northerly winds, with gusts as high as 70 km/h will develop with this system and persist into Friday morning as the low slowly pivots through Minnesota on its way into northwestern Ontario.

AMBSNOWWIND

Snowfall rates will continue to increase, with a few centimetres per hour possible at times throughout Wednesday.

As the heavier snowfall band lifts north, snowfall rates may temporarily ease later in the day for southern regions, but the snowfall rates will increase once again on Thursday and will be widespread across southern sections.

Story continues

This is shaping up to be a high-impact, historic storm with steep snowfall totals and gusty winds that could lead to periods of dangerous whiteout conditions for many areas. Widespread winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings are in effect.

For the first time, Manitoba RCMP opted to close all major highways ahead of the storm's arrival Tuesday night -- an effort to help keep motorists from being trapped out on the roads.

"If you decide to travel, be warned that first responders may not be able to get to you if you become stranded or need assistance," RCMP tweeted.

Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday.

"Do not plan to travel - this storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades," Environment and Climate Change Canada also said in the winter storm warning.

Power outages are likely and rural areas in particular should be prepared for extended outages. As well, school cancellations are widespread.

It's been 25 years since all metro Winnipeg schools were forced closed due to weather. On Tuesday night, it was announced that all schools and administration offices across the city will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and that staff are encouraged to just stay home.

image (78)

Widespread snowfall totals of 30-50 cm are possible, with a few spots possibly picking up as much as 50-75 cm by the time all is said and done. However, it may be difficult to measure the exact snowfall amounts because of blowing and drifting snow. The broad scope and slow movement of this storm means that this will be a prolonged snow event, with snow lasting for up to 48 hours in some areas.

The heavy snow accompanied by northerly winds gusting 60-80 km/h, will give near zero visibility at times.

MBSNOW

By Friday snowfall will be easing, but winds will still remain powerful with gusts of 50-70+ km/h -- and a reminder, you don't need to have snow falling to create blizzard conditions. Winds will begin to ease Friday evening.

MUST SEE: Cold temperatures should prevent major flooding after storm, experts say

On Saturday, there will still be some blustery winds at times, and by Sunday conditions will finally be much calmer.

"It looks like a favourable temperature trend beyond this system to help the flooding concerns, with daytime highs forecast to remain below freezing until at least mid next week," says Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Jenny Hagan