Keeping Schools Open In Lockdown Has Polarised The UK. Here's What The Experts Say

The calendar might say November.

But, following the announcement from Boris Johnson that England is going into a full-on lockdown from Thursday, in many ways it feels like we’re back in March.

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus – which has once again spiralled out of control – pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will shut their doors until at least December 2.

Meanwhile, people will once again be told to stay at home and banned from mixing with people outside their household or bubble.

But there is one big difference between the forthcoming lockdown and the restrictions enforced back in March.

In the spring, it was only vulnerable children and the kids of key workers who were able to go into school – everyone else was taught at home, or that was the idea.

This time around, schools will remain open for all students.

The move has triggered fierce debate between teaching unions, parents and scientists, with some arguing that children’s education must be the priority and others saying it will undermine the success of the lockdown.

Not sure what to think? Here’s what the key players say.

What does the government say about schools remaining open?

It was announced by the prime minister on Saturday night that schools would remain open for all pupils during the second lockdown.

In the government’s guidelines about the upcoming month-long set of restrictions, it says that ministers will keep schools open “to prioritise the well being and long-term futures of our young people”.

“It remains very important for children and young people to attend, to support their wellbeing and education and help working parents and guardians,” the advice reads.

“Senior clinicians still advise that school is the best place for children to be, and so they should continue to go to school. Schools have implemented a range of protective measures to make them safe.”

The government has also argued that, with exams set to go ahead next summer, schools need to keep their doors open to make sure they get that pupils get all the support they need to get their qualifications.

What data do we have about schools and the spread of Covid-19?

Each week, Public Health England (PHE) logs the places that people who have tested positive for Covid-19 went before they started showing symptoms, to try to work out where they were infected.

If more than two cases are associated with a location, it’s counted as a “common exposure” – what you and I would probably call an outbreak.

Between October 19 and October 25, secondary schools accounted for 6.8% of all “common exposure” incidents in England, while primary schools made up 5.7%. In total, that’s 12.5%.

That is the highest total figure, closely followed by supermarkets (11.2%), pubs and bars (7.4%) and restaurants and cafes (7.0%).

How many visits? PHE has admitted that it hasn’t made adjustments for how often a location is visited in its outbreak data. That means that locations with more visits are more likely to be identified as the sites of common exposures. So how many visits are there to schools and supermarkets? In 2012, England contained 24,372 schools, with more than 8.2m pupils. It’s surprisingly hard to find an average number of supermarket visits in England, but to give some idea of the scale, UK shoppers made an *extra* 79m grocery shopping trips in the four weeks before lockdown, according to Nielsen, on top of their normal visits. That accounted for a 20.5% jump in sales, suggesting the normal figure may be something like 400m visits every four weeks. By contrast, if every schoolchild “visits” school five times a week, that’s about 165m “visits” in four weeks. These are ballpark figures, but if supermarkets are producing more visits than schools, yet schools are generating more outbreaks, that suggests schools really are key places for infection to spread. That could be because people spend longer in schools than supermarkets, and mix more closely with each other.

