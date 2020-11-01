Schools must close during coronavirus lockdown, unions demand

Schools must close, teaching unions have demanded as they claim staff and students are at risk because infection rates have risen 50 times since September.

The National Education Union (NEU) is lobbying MPs for schools to be included in the lockdown after their analysis of the latest data from the Office of National Statistics showed that Covid-19 rates among secondary school pupils are among the highest in the country.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), also warned that secondary school transmission is “high” and said if it continues to rise the decision to keep schools open “may have to be revisited in the next four weeks in order to get R below one”.

He said that it is “harder” to keep schools open because Boris Johnson ignored advice for a circuit break lockdown last month.

The latest release from the ONS showed that infection rates were “steeply increasing among secondary school children”.

An analysis of that data by the NEU found that on October 23 infection rates per 100,000 were 1,040 for children aged two to year six, 2,010 for secondary school pupils and 2,300 for those between year 12, the first year of sixth form, and the age of 24.

Teachers want to teach. They want the best for the children they teach. But they also want to be safe and want their communities to be safe. The evidence says this isn't the case. #CloseTheSchools. Back our call: https://t.co/fENZFmqDky pic.twitter.com/3B7IizkFbj — National Education Union (@NEUnion) November 1, 2020

This is fifty times higher than the 40 per 100,000 secondary school pupils who had Covid-19 on September and the rate for primary aged pupils has risen nine times in the same time period.

In comparison, rates among the over 70s are lowest at 540 per 100,000, an increase of 14 times since September 1.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that the data was “worrying” and pointed out that the rise was “far higher than any other bit of the demographic”.

“This isn't just a question about teacher and support staff safety, it's a question about the safety of parents of children that are at school,” he told Sky News as he warned that the children would take the virus out into the community.

The union called for schools to close for four weeks and for the implementation of a “rota system” in secondary schools when they re-open which would see classes split so half are at home and half are in the classroom.

The fears were echoed by Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT, who said “there remain serious concerns about the risks to teachers who are vulnerable to Covid-19 transmission, including teachers who are pregnant, or clinically extremely vulnerable, or who have underlying conditions or who are from higher risk groups such as BAME teachers”.

He said that the Government needs to be clear that the evidence shows keeping schools open “will not impact adversely on children, their families, those working in schools or undermine the impact of the latest national lockdown measures”.

Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, went against Keir Starmer in calling for “a period of close in our schools” to reduce transmission.

But Michael Gove suggested the Government wanted to keep pupils in classrooms even if it meant extending the lockdown.

"I don't believe it would be that case, but I do believe that we want to keep schools open and I believe that the measures that we are putting in place will enable us to do so," he told the Andrew Marr show.