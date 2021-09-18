Schools in Leh to remain closed till Oct 2 amid Covid-spike

Representative image.

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 18 (ANI): All schools and residential hostels in Leh will remain closed for the next fortnight starting from September 18, in view of fresh coronavirus cases reported from schools, the Ladakh administration said.

The order issued on Friday by the administration of the union territory said that the situation will be reviewed later.

Online classes will continue with Covid-appropriate Standard Operating Protocols, it said.

"All (Govt./Private) schools including residential hostels in Leh district shall remain closed for imparting in-person classes with immediate effect for 15 days, ie. from September 18 to October 2, thereafter, the situation shall be reviewed again. However, online classes shall be encouraged with COVID SOPs," reads the order.

The order signed by Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, chairman of the district disaster management authority (DDMA), Leh, also instructs the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Education Officer of the district to ensure that children leaving their residential schools/hostels for their homes undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test and a seven-day home quarantine along with their family members irrespective of their test results.

Earlier, the office of the district magistrate had reported the emergence of a cluster of Covid-19 positive cases from a school and ordered the area comprising of the school campus as a containment zone and ordered contact tracing to step the further spread of the virus

Schools in the union territory had opened on September 1 after all educational institutions, were shut in April in Ladakh after a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Ladakh on Friday reported one new COVID-19 positive case taking the total number of COVID-19 active cases in the union territory Ladakh to 109; 106 in Leh and 3 in Kargil distrct. (ANI)