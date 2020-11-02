Schools to gradually implement TraceTogether entry from 1 December

SINGAPORE — All schools will begin gradual implementation of the TraceTogether (TT) app or token for entry from 1 December, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

In an FAQ update on its website, the MOE said December will be the grace period where scanning of NRIC/student passes will be permitted if individuals have neither the TT token or app.

All popular public venues, or where human traffic is high, will require the use of TT for entry by December.

“While students can download the TT app, they may not have access to their handphones all the time during classes or outdoor activities. As such, students are encouraged to bring the TT token to school for ease of contact tracing,” the MOE said on the page.

One of the questions is whether students will be denied entry to schools if they do not have the TT app, or misplace or forget to bring their TT token. MOE said students will not be denied entry to schools but they may not be able to participate in out-of-school activities where entry to public or commercial buildings would require the use of TT.

The FAQ also addresses questions about tips to prevent damage to TT tokens and replacement for them if they are damaged or faulty.

Check out TokenGoWhere website to find out your designated collection point.

