Schools go free at zoos to mark centenary

The zoo said booking was essential as there was a limited number of free spaces each day

School groups can visit Paignton Zoo for free throughout 2023 as the attraction marks its 100th anniversary.

Bosses said the offer was available to primary and secondary school pupils at Paignton Zoo and its "sister site" Newquay Zoo.

Matt Lewis, Paignton Zoo's engagement manager, said the free visits were "honouring the legacy of founder Herbert Whitley."

The zoo said booking was essential due to limited free spaces.

'Get inspired'

Mr Lewis said: "We can't underestimate the value of educational trips for all school pupils.

"It's been a challenging few years for schools; they've missed out on a lot of trips due to Covid and are now facing budget cuts, so we want to make a big gesture by offering 60,000 free visits to help pupils get out and get inspired.

"A school trip to the zoo can provide a pivotal moment for young people to discover how amazing nature is and how we need to protect it for the future."

Paignton Zoo, along with its sister site Newquay Zoo, are part of Wild Planet Trust, a conservation charity that works internationally to help halt species decline.

Mr Lewis said: "By extending the offer to Newquay Zoo, we want to reach as many pupils as possible over the next year."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.