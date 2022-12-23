Schools closed, flights grounded as major winter storm hits Quebec

Widespread winter warnings cover Quebec as a high impact storm affects a large swath of Canada heading into the holiday weekend. Schools have closed, flights cancelled and residents are being urged to just hunker down and wait out the worst of the storm. By 9 a.m. on Friday, 144,000 customers were already without power.

Heavy snowfall, high winds, a flash freeze, and whiteout conditions are all possible as the storm sweeps through the province into Saturday.

Power outages, school closures, flight cancellations rack up

Winter storm and snowfall warnings are widespread across Quebec as the storm makes its way through the region on Friday.

Snow picked up across southern Quebec early Friday, with the heaviest accumulations likely around the National Capital Region. Commuters may deal with 10-15 cm of snow before warmer air arrives and precipitation changes over to rain. Rain will continue through the day Friday before the cold front arrives later in the day.

Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the cold front. The arrival of cold air will force rain to change back over to snow. Significant snowfall rates are forecast through Friday for the Laurentians, and communities along the St. Lawrence including Montreal.

Any wet surfaces run the risk of quickly freezing as the frigid air rushes across the province. Flash freezes are exceptionally dangerous to any motorists caught on the roads during or after the temperature drop.

Gusty winds will pick up behind the cold front, with gusts of 70-90 km/h common across the southern half of the province. These gusts could lead to damage or power outages throughout the region. Blowing snow and low to near-zero visibility will also pose a significant risk to motorists.

Residents are reminded to pack emergency kits in their vehicle if travel absolutely cannot be avoided.

High winds and blowing snow continue Saturday for Christmas Eve

Snowfall rates will calm down as we head into Christmas Eve, but slick roads and high winds will make travel difficult across Quebec throughout the day. Whiteouts will remain a hazard Saturday as blowing snow continues.

Although snowfall rates will lighten, weather threats will make travel difficult Saturday as winds will remain blustery through Christmas Eve and widespread snow will continue. With blowing snow in place, whiteouts will still be possible. Some areas may see as much as 50 centimetres of snow by the time all is said and done.

Daytime high temperatures will only reach the negative single digits across Quebec, with much colder wind chill values expected for the duration.

Cold temperatures persist, but light snow for Christmas on Sunday

Blowing and drifting snow with snow flurries will continue across the province Christmas Day, however snowfall will be rather light.

Temperatures will remain quite cold and hold at minus double-digit highs across the northern half of the province Sunday through early next week.

