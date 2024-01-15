Schools closed as Arctic blast slams South with snow, over 2,000 flights canceled

Over 2,200 flights have been canceled Monday, with airports in Denver, Dallas, Houston and Chicago hit the hardest, as a major winter storm unleashes heavy snow and ice across the South.

Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama have already gotten 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, and more is on the way.

Check out this video from one of our crews showing poor driving conditions due to blowing snow on the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike in Northeastern Oklahoma. Please delay travel during this weather event. #okwx pic.twitter.com/e5gIgIeJLV — Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (@OKTurnpike) January 14, 2024

PHOTO: Vehicles drive along N Pennsylvania Avenue as snow falls during a winter storm in Oklahoma City, Okla., Jan. 14, 2024. (Bryan Terry/the Oklahoman via USA Today Network)

Major cities in the snowstorm's path for Monday include San Antonio; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Near Houston, an 18-wheeler overturned due to ice on a freeway, shutting down traffic in both directions, according to ABC Houston station KTRK.

ICE ALERT: Y’all, this is not a drill! I-10 is getting shut down in both directions west of Houston in Brookshire. Ice is all over the freeway with an overturned 18-wheeler in one direction and another accident in the opposite direction. We are live: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/CzPU3wybAY — Travis Herzog ⚡️ (@TravisABC13) January 15, 2024

Here's a look at our office parking lot at about 11:15pm. These conditions should continue for the Concho Valley and southward for next few hours. For all those night-owls, feel free to post your snow videos in the comments and let us know where you are! #sjtwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/JeZlpVFAmz — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) January 15, 2024

MORE: What every motorist needs to know about driving in snow

Story continues

Schools will be closed Tuesday in Little Rock and Nashville due to the weather.

PHOTO: A plow clears the snow of the RTA parking lot after a winter storm in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean via USA Today Network)

Pictures from Saturn Parkway, close to I-65. City streets remain covered. Public Works plow trucks will be out today. PLEASE DO NOT SLED IN THE STREET. We had several close calls with plow trucks almost unable to stop for people sledding. They can not stop quickly. #tspotter pic.twitter.com/p5lyEGfM6R — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) January 15, 2024

If you are out in this weather searching for food good luck. We passed dozens of fast food establishments that are closed. We finally found a McDonald’s in Antioch open, but only the drive through @WKRN pic.twitter.com/dT97PfVEe5 — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) January 15, 2024

The snow will keep falling in the South throughout Monday, with an icy mix moving into southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia at night. Drivers should be on the lookout for slick roads through Tuesday morning.

Record cold settles into Texas, much of the Heartland

Meanwhile, the Heartland is seeing record-low temperatures. All-time-lows could be recorded Monday in Sioux City, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Waco, Texas; Austin, Texas; and Dallas.

PHOTO: Daniel Cole uses a plastic spoon to clear ice from the front of his vehicle in downtown Florence, Ala., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Dan Busey/The Times Daily via AP)

MORE: How to stay safe and prepare for freezing temperatures

Winds are expected to make the already chilly temperatures feel even colder on Monday. Wind chill alerts were issued for 26 states, from the U.S.-Canada border in Montana to the Rio Grande in Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The record cold is forecast to linger over the next couple days for the central U.S. and the Deep South, from Nebraska to Texas and east to Mississippi.

PHOTO: The Iowa State Capitol building is viewed, Jan. 15, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Abbie Parr/AP)

MORE: How is the winter weather going to affect the Iowa Republican caucuses?

Then another cold blast is expected to hit the nation at the end of the week. The wind chill -- what the temperature feels like -- is forecast to drop below zero degrees in Chicago by Thursday and Friday.

The cold blast is moving into the Northeast on Monday. Temperatures are in the teens and lower 20s, marking the chilliest day of the season from Washington, D.C., to New York to Boston.

Snow on the way for the Northeast, including Philadelphia and New York City

Snow and some ice is forecast from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston Monday night into Tuesday. Some areas could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The frigid air is also helping produce lake-effect snow in western New York.

So far, up to 27 inches of snow fell just south of Buffalo, New York, with up to a foot of snow accumulating in the city.

The Buffalo Bills were set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but the game was pushed to 4:30 p.m. Monday because Sunday's intense snowfall made driving nearly impossible.

Current conditions on Abbott Road in front of Highmark Stadium. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/TYhpNtKeuY — Sean Mickey WKBW (@SeanMickey7) January 14, 2024

PHOTO: A worker pauses while removing snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2024. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

On Monday morning, the Bills were still looking for volunteers to help shovel snow from the stadium.

Game day morning in Orchard Park. We still need shovelers to help get Highmark Stadium ready for today’s Super Wild Card game: https://t.co/adRvOZA3dm pic.twitter.com/wKtJ5K6hHg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that many seats may still be covered in snow by game time.

Important info for those going to the game: 🏈Parking lots do not open until 12:30 pm. 🛻Main roads are good but exercise caution while driving due to cleanup still ongoing. ❄️Gates open at 2:30 pm, many seats/bleachers will be snow covered. ⛄Dress warmly, it will be cold! — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 15, 2024

The heaviest snow is ending in Buffalo, but the National Weather Service has issued another winter storm watch for the city for Tuesday night into Thursday, with the possibility of 2 to 3 feet of snowfall.

Schools closed as Arctic blast slams South with snow, over 2,000 flights canceled originally appeared on abcnews.go.com