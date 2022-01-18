Schools close again as Ontario digs out from 30+ cm, next snow follows closely

Many students across southern Ontario are in for another snow day on Tuesday, as parts of the province dig out from one of the most impactful winter storms in recent years. Monday's system, which tracked south of the Great Lakes, shut down everything from businesses and schools to highways and an airport. Widespread winter storm and snowfall warnings were in effect, along with a blizzard warning that spanned the region early in the day, as snow and gusty winds made for near impossible and treacherous travel conditions. While the snow has tapered and the system has moved out, there's still a lot of clean-up to do, with some places left with between 30-50+ cm of snow. That has forced the delay to in-person learning once again, as several schools across the Greater Toronto Area opted to shut their doors for Tuesday. Another round of widespread snow also follows later Tuesday, which could complicate clean-up efforts even further for some. More on the timing and impacts of this next clipper system, below.

PHOTOS: WINTER STORM WALLOPS ONTARIO, QUEBEC, DRIVERS SHOVEL ON THE SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY

TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY: CLEAN-UP EFFORTS CONTINUE AFTER MOST SIGNIFICANT WINTER WALLOP IN YEARS

A potent low-pressure system that developed stateside and tracked south of the Great Lakes brought major snowfall and dangerous travel to much of Ontario on Monday. It was an impactful system that buried several communities in at least 30 cm of snow, forced widespread closures -- schools, businesses and major highways -- and even forced the City of Toronto to declare a special "major snow storm condition" to ensure its crews could remove snow on streets.

Here are some of the snowfall totals as it fell from Sunday night into Monday.

The Niagara and Hamilton regions, as well as eastern Ontario, took the brunt of the heaviest accumulations, as was forecast. Oshawa picked up 55 cm, with 52 cm for Whitby and Niagara Escarpment, 50 cm in St. Catharines, 48 cm in Ottawa, 43 cm in Oakville, 41 cm in Hamilton, 40 cm in Brockville, 33 cm in Toronto, and 36 cm in Peterborough, among some of the highest totals. Snowfall rates in excess of 10 cm per hour were reported at times Monday morning in Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area.

Also of note is Ottawa airport's total of 48 cm, as it claimed its second snowiest one-day snowfall event since records began in 1938.

ANOTHER DAY OF SCHOOL CLOSURES

As recovery and clean-up efforts continue on Tuesday, several school boards have opted to shut their doors, delaying the return to in-person learning for students once again.

"The decision to close our school buildings was made in light of safety concerns for students walking to school along unplowed sidewalks and streets, as well as safety concerns for staff and families driving through snow drifts and unplowed road conditions in a number of neighbourhoods across Halton and surrounding areas," said the Halton Catholic District School Board in a statement first thing Tuesday.

A similar announcement was made by the Toronto District School Board late Monday night, with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and the York Region District School Board choosing to have students participate in remote learning on for Tuesday.

NEXT CLIPPER SYSTEM THREATENS MORE WIDESPREAD SNOW

Meanwhile, as clean-up and recovery efforts continue, all eyes are already on the next snowy system for the region, which looms as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Weak lake-effect snow set up across the traditional snowbelt regions on Monday night, continuing to impact communities southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay through Tuesday morning.

These snow squalls will taper off through the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, ahead of an incoming clipper that will bring in another round of widespread snow to the province through Wednesday.

Snow spreads across northern Ontario through Tuesday afternoon and will arrive in parts of southern Ontario by Tuesday evening. While the precipitation will remain as snow through Tuesday night, parts of southern Ontario, including the GTA, will see temperatures rise above the freezing mark on Wednesday morning, transitioning the light snow to either slushy wet snow, mixing or straight rain - especially along the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

Across eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, the precipitation will remain as straight snow with higher accumulations likely, so Wednesday morning's commute will likely be impacted and travel will be slow once again.

The snow will ease across southern and eastern Ontario through the afternoon and evening hours before another shot of lake-effect snow targets similar communities south and east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay through Wednesday night.

BEYOND: ANOTHER SHOT OF ARCTIC AIR LOCKS IN FOR LATE JANUARY

The rest of next week looks rather wintry with temperatures staying near seasonal or on the cold side of seasonal.

Another shot of Arctic air is also expected for Thursday and Friday. This wintry pattern is expected to continue through the final week of January with a couple more blasts of frigid weather to come.

WATCH | FIRST RESPONDERS STRANDED FOR HOURS AS WINTER STORM BLASTS TORONTO

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario.

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea