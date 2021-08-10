Schools ‘the big unknown’ as COVID-19 makes comeback in Haldimand-Norfolk

COVID-19 is again on the upswing in Haldimand-Norfolk.

The region reported 19 new cases over the past two weeks, mirroring a growth trend across the province.

Epidemiologist Kate Bishop-Williams said “nearly six per cent” of the 72 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in June and July ended up in hospital, which works out to four people.

“That’s relatively high, and certainly higher than what we were seeing in the earlier periods of the pandemic,” she said.

According to the health unit, all those hospitalized were unvaccinated and infected with a variant of concern.

“That tells us a lot about what we can expect to see in the future,” Bishop-Williams said.

Haldimand-Norfolk’s vaccination rate has slowed to a crawl, with roughly a quarter of adults still without their first shot.

At this point, said interim medical officer of health Dr. Alex Hukowich, anyone who is not vaccinated is choosing to stay unprotected and risk serious illness.

“I find it very difficult to believe that over these number of months there was not some convenient place for them where they could have gone to be immunized. They simply chose not to do so,” he said.

Hukowich said he is “particularly worried” people are avoiding the shot under the false assumption that “this virus is going to go away.”

“They should rethink that,” he said.

“Because in fact, there’s a greater risk that they’re going to be exposed to the virus” as restrictions loosen and events like this week’s Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover bring large crowds of people together.

Haldimand-Norfolk remains dead last in the provincial race to vaccinate against COVID-19, with especially low uptake among residents under 30.

This is not entirely surprising, Bishop-Williams said, since rates for other vaccines — such as those mandated for school attendance — “tend to be a little bit lower” in this region.

She said the health unit continues to educate residents about the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine, address misconceptions to allay fears, and point to the need for vaccinations to end the pandemic and return to normal life.

“Whether you’re tired of the pandemic or not, it doesn’t mean that it’s actually over,” Bishop-Williams said.

“We can make the vaccine as accessible and available as possible, but until (residents) make the decision to be there and participate, there’s only so much we can do for them.”

There is some progress on reaching residents with first doses, reported Sarah Page, Norfolk EMS chief and vaccine task force lead. She said moving from mass vaccination sites to smaller walk-in clinics at rural fire halls in the two counties has attracted residents “who were maybe more hesitant to come forward in the initial stages.”

When it comes to predicting whether this month’s slow rise in COVID-19 cases is the prelude for a fall spike, Hukowich said schools are “the big unknown.”

“Right now we have no idea what might happen within the schools once kids are back,” he said.

The health unit is in talks with local school boards to assess their plans, including improved ventilation, but Hukowich said having the province require vaccinations for all students aged 12 to 17 would make classrooms safer.

“But they don’t seem to be interested in doing that,” he said.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator