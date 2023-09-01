The schools affected by concrete closures

Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy in Leicester, which was ordered to shut - Joseph Walshe / SWNS

More than 100 schools were fully or partially shut days before the beginning of the new term over fears a type of concrete used to build them could suddenly collapse.

The Department for Education (DfE) is facing questions about why it waited until the eve of the new school year to make the announcement, with teachers left scrambling to find alternatives for pupils.

Meanwhile, parents are demanding answers over the short notice as schools minister Nick Gibb said more educational settings - as well as other public buildings like hospitals and courtrooms - could be set to shut.

Which schools are closed?

On Friday, Mr Gibb said a full list of schools affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, will be published in the afternoon.

So far, the local authority in Bradford revealed on Thursday that RAAC was detected in Crossflatts Primary School and Eldwick Primary School in the West Yorkshire city.

Both interim and long-term alteration works are being carried out to ensure children can be accommodated on the two sites, according to Bradford Council.

The council said interim alterations to safe areas will be finished by Sunday and temporary classrooms on both school sites have been ordered and should arrive within the next 8-10 weeks at Crossflatts and 14-16 weeks at Eldwick.

Elsewhere, the BBC reports affected schools include Ferryhill School, a secondary in County Durham, Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy in Leicester and Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School in Brixton, south London.

How will I know if my child’s school is shut?

The DfE is understood to have contacted more than 100 schools on Thursday to advise them to fully or partially close.

Local authorities and schools are contacting parents and guardians of children at affected schools.

Why are schools being shut?

Fears that crumbling concrete used in the construction of many school buildings could lead them to collapse prompted the closures.

Mr Gibb told the BBC about the collapse of a beam at an unnamed school over the summer break and said there had been no sign the beam was at risk.

He added: “A decision had to be made after ‘a number of instances’ over the summer proved RAAC that was previously considered to be safe was, in fact, unsafe.

“What we discovered over the summer was a number of instances, in schools and in non-schools, in England and outside England, where RAAC that had been considered to be a low risk actually turned out to be unsafe.”

What is RAAC?

RAAC, or reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, is a type of concrete widely used in buildings during the second half of the 20th century.

‌It was a common building material in public sector buildings between the 1960s and the 1980s and was a popular choice for walls as well as roofs.

‌The raw materials are cement, blast furnace slag and pulverised fuel ash or silica flour, and these are mixed with water and aluminium powder.

‌This slurry is poured into a mould and the chemical reaction between the aluminium and other reagents creates hydrogen gas. This makes the slush swell in size as the gas is generated.

‌It can grow to five times its original size following the completion of the reaction. These blocks and planks can then be used in buildings.

‌However, the material has air throughout, which poses long-term durability concerns. Air inside the material makes it vulnerable to moisture, which causes its tensile strength to deteriorate, posing a risk of collapse.

The material can appear fine and suddenly catastrophically fail without warning.

Which other buildings are affected?

So far, one courtroom and at least five hospitals are closed, partially closed or being rebuilt owing to the use of RAAC in their construction.

Harrow Crown Court was closed last week amid safety concerns, the BBC reported.

The seven hospitals affected by RAAC, according to the gov.uk website, are:

Northern Centre for Cancer Care – North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Liverpool Hospital – Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Both of these hospitals are now understood to be open.

Midland Metropolitan Hospital – Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust

Northgate Hospital – Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

Greater Manchester Major Trauma Hospital – Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

3Ts Hospital – Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust

Bath Cancer Hospital - Royal United Hospital Bath NHS Foundation Trust

These five hospitals are currently under construction, the website claims.

