‘Schoolboy’ Wales told they ‘can’t carry on’ after falling to new low with Italy defeat

There will be further questions over the future of Warren Gatland (Getty Images)

Warren Gatland and Wales were told they “can’t carry on” losing games after falling to a 14th consecutive defeat in a “schoolboy” performance against Italy.

A 22-15 loss in rainy Rome, in a match blighted by errors from Gatland’s side, condemned the visitors to their lowest ever place in the world rankings after falling below Georgia into 12th.

Former Wales fly-half Dan Biggar had made headlines before the Italy match when he called Saturday’s encounter at the Stadio Olimpico their “biggest match in 15 to 20 years”.

Defeat to Italy showed why and Wales now face the possibility of their losing run extending even further in the Six Nations with games against Ireland, Scotland and England to come.

Biggar and former international team-mate Jamie Roberts agreed that the play in Rome was the poorest Wales have played throughout their miserable run.

"I think everyone in Wales was expecting a kick back from the disappointing night in Paris last weekend [where Wales lost 43-0],” Roberts said on ITV.

"Our kicking game at times tonight was schoolboy. You just can't win Test matches, especially in the rain, against a quality Italian outfit who did it far better."

With further questions over the future of head coach Gatland, who attempted to resign following Wales’ home defeat to Italy in last year’s Six Nations, Biggar said nothing could be ruled out.

“That is for people on a higher pay grade than me to decide,” Biggar said on ITV. “I don't think anything is off the table at the moment, it can't be. It can't carry on.

"It is such a shame because there are so many good people there who have had success previously but clearly what is happening there in the week is not working.

"If you look at the games they have lost in the last 12 months, today was the poorest performance in that run.

"It is hard to say because there are a lot of good people there but it is just not working. Whatever is going on Monday to Friday is not being transferred to the pitch on a Saturday.

"Wales have Ireland coming to Cardiff in two weeks time, they travel to Scotland and welcome England.

"This team looks one that is shot of belief and confidence. We keep getting asked the same questions but what are the answers. I am not quite sure. The curve has been downward.”