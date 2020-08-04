'It's on a special journey to the stars': Boy, 9, posts letter to heaven and receives touching reply from Royal Mail

The schoolboy wrote a letter to his great-grandmother in heaven. (SWNS)

A heartbroken young boy who wrote a letter to his great-grandmother in heaven received a touching reply from the ‘pearly gates response unit’ at Royal Mail.

Dylan Dubber, 9, put a heartfelt letter addressed “to heaven” in the postbox, sparking a surprise for his Mum when he received a response addressed “to the parents of Dylan Dubber”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Royal Mail employee had come across his letter and decided to respond reassuring the young boy that the letter was on “a very special journey to the stars so that it reaches her today.”

Mum-of-three Rachel said the heartwarming reply has "done wonders" for her little boy.

His mum believes it has helped Dylan come to terms with the loss. (SWNS)

Rachel Dubber said: “It was just the nicest thing. It's definitely helped Dylan with his grief.

“It was his first experience of loss and he is autistic so struggled to understand the emotion he was feeling.

“I spoke to my postman about it and she said it's very rare for an employee to go above and beyond like that. It's really quite special.

“The fact that he went out of his way to make a little boy feel better really is something.

“I just really appreciate what he did.”

They have framed the letter. (SWNS)

Read more: Girl, 10, made £50k from paintings and donated it all to charity

Dylan's great-nan Monica Dubber, 84, died on July 10, 2020. Rachel admitted that her son “cried uncontrollably” after the loss of his beloved nan.

“She was in a care home and I had told the kids she was very poorly and wouldn't get out,” Rachel explained.

“But I think he just wasn't aware and was too young to appreciate.

“When I told him she had passed away, at first it didn't sink in and then later that night it just hit him like a tonne of bricks.

“It was his first loss and he had never felt grief so he was crying uncontrollably until something like 2am.”

Monica Dubber died earlier this year. (SWNS)

Rachel suggested her son write a letter to his nan in heaven to help him cope with his grief, which he readily agreed to.

Story continues

The letter said: “Hi nanny G. I will miss you a never forget you. [sic]

“I have Ellie and she helps me not feel sad.

“I looked at your star tonight and I drew a picture which I'm sending you.

“Love you from Dylan xxx.”

Read more: Clarks to swap out shoes that no longer fit for free if they grow out of them

The letter he received, which came with Haribo sweets and dog treats for cuddly toy elephant Ellie, said: “I am writing to you to let you know that I have made a copy of your lovely letter to your Nanny G and have sent it on a very special journey to the stars so that it reaches her today.

“I was very sorry to hear that she has left you but remember all the happiness and good times that she brought you as I am sure she would not want you to feel sad.

“I am glad you have Ellie to help keep you happy through this, it is important to have someone to support you through difficult times.

“Keep your eye on the night sky as I'm sure Nanny G can't wait to reply to your letter.

“And keep drawing lovely drawings for her, she will love seeing them.

“Yours truly, Vincent Eames, Royal Mail Pearly Gates Response Unit.”

The family weren't expecting a reply. (SWNS)

The family are thankful for what the Royal Mail did to help Dylan cope with the loss of his Nan and Rachel even reached out to Vincent Eames on Facebook to thank him for what he did.

A Royal Mail Spokesperson said: “We’re very pleased to hear such a heart-warming story. We are always proud of our people as they are often at the heart of the communities they serve.”

Additional reporting by SWNS