Schoolboy Josh Osborne, 11, ‘killed by speeding driver’ as he walked home from funfair in Orpington

An 11-year-old schoolboy was killed when he was hit by a speeding car as he walked home from the funfair, a court heard.

Josh Osborne was trying to cross the Orpington bypass with friends when he was struck by a Ford Fiesta driven by 74-year-old David Lockyer.

The young boy was thrown into the air by the force of the collision and died in hospital from his injuries two days later.

Lockyer did not stop after the crash, Woolwich crown court heard, and only returned to the scene when he was confronted by another motorist about driving away.

He did not have a valid driving licence at the time, it is said, and had been at the pub just before the fatal collision.

Prosecutor James Lofthouse told jurors the crash happened on April 13 last year, as Josh and his friends made their way home from a day out.

“They had been to the funfair together, they were returning home in the early evening," he said.

“They were crossing the Orpington bypass when Josh was struck by the Ford Fiesta driven by this defendant.”

He told the court: “Notwithstanding the fact he knew he had knocked Josh down and that was very apparent from the nature of the collision, he (Lockyer) continued to drive. He didn’t stop at the scene of the collision.

“He drove on for about half a mile and he was chased by a man who had been driving behind him and who saw the collision take place.

“That man chased him up the road and confronted him at some traffic lights about the fact he hadn’t stopped. It was only at that stage that the defendant returned to the scene of the collision.”

Jurors heard Lockyer’s car was travelling at 46mph, over the 40mph limit, and he did not slow down when two of Josh’s friends crossed in front of the oncoming car, seconds before Josh himself stepped into the road.

“Common sense would dictate that that situation would cause a careful and competent driver to slow down, more so if that careful and competent driver was exceeding the speed limit at the time”, said Mr Lofthouse.

“In Mr Lockyer’s case, he maintained his speed of around 46mph until just before the collision took place.”

It is said Lockyer slammed on the brakes 0.4 seconds before hitting Josh, and braked again after the collision but did not pull over.

The prosecutor continued: “He had just come from the pub, he had been drinking. He told police afterwards that he had consumed two pints of bitter at 4 per cent strength.

“He wasn’t entitled to drive a car, he didn’t have a licence at the time. His licence had expired in January 2019.

“You may reach the conclusion he was perfectly well aware he didn’t have a licence, as he had just that very day posted an application to the DVLA for a new one.”

The court heard Lockyer’s view of the children crossing the road may have been obscured by the bend of the road and other traffic.

Lockyer, from Orpington, denies causing death by careless driving and causing death by driving while unlicensed. The trial continues.