Schoolboy dubbed 'the next Phil Taylor' wins first senior event at the age of 12

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor is the benchmark for young darts players.

A schoolboy is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Phil “The Power” Taylor after winning his first senior darts event at the age of 12.

Leighton Bennett beat off a host of professional players to win the BDO Cambridgeshire Open and secure £1,000 in prize money.

The youngster saw off PDC pro “Rapid” Ricky Evans in the semis before crushing Rhys Hayden, who was almost twice his age, to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Lincoln boy Bennett has high hopes of carving out a career in the sport and idolises 16-time World Champion.

He told the Daily Mirror: “I want to follow in Phil’s footsteps – he’s done so much in the game and made history. I’d love to play on the Alexandra Palace stage one day – hopefully winning matches.

Great to meet Leighton Bennett, the 12-year-old Lincolnshire lad who’s stunned the darts world with a senior event win. More @BBCRadioLincs Drivetime and with me at breakfast tomorrow pic.twitter.com/uZvQ29LEi0 — 🎙️Scott Dalton (@scottydalton) August 21, 2018





“It’s amazing to be the Cambridgeshire Open champion – I was shocked that I beat Ricky.”

Mum Emma, 43, said Leighton took up the sport after learning the game from his dad, Scott.

Scott, who was too nervous to watch his son at the championships, told The Sun that the young darts prodigy already has an idea of what he wants to spend his winnings on.

Proud Scott said: “He wants a Rolex – he has expensive taste – but it will take time to get to that level.

“He wants really good one, like the top players, and I told him to keep saving.”

Leighton will play in the Winmau World Masters in October.



