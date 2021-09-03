Schoolboy ‘bitten in the face’ by a dog is airlifted to hospital

The schoolboy was reportedly bitten in the face when he was attacked (PA Archive)

A child has been airlifted to hospital after being mauled by a dog in the street.

The schoolboy was reportedly bitten in the face when he was attacked in Ramsgate, Kent on Friday morning.

The child, believed to be aged under 10, was taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, according to the Kent ambulance service.

A spokesman for Kent Police said officers were called to Whitehall Road just before 8.40am.

"The child has been taken to hospital via air ambulance to be treated for injuries to their face," he said.

“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are on going.”

An ambulance spokesman added: “We were called shortly after 8.30am today to Whitehall Road, Ramsgate, to reports a person had been injured by a dog.

“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.”

Read More

International Dog Day 2021: 6 pup-friendly hotels in the UK

Appeal for witnesses after fatal suspected homophobic attack

Cabinet Office ‘launches inquiry into leaking of plans for after Queen’s death’