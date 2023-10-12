Schoolboy, 16, fights for life after shooting at south London house

Police were called to reports of a gunfire in Fairmount Road, Brixton (Google Maps)

A 16-year-old schoolboy is fighting for life after being shot in south London.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service following reports of gunfire in Fairmount Road, Brixton at 9.45pm on Wednesday.

Specialist firearms officers were among emergency services that responded.

The teenager was found in a house with a gunshot wound.

He was treated at the scene before taken to a south London hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

“Detectives are working to establish what happened.”

Separately, detectives have named a 16-year-old boy who died after being knocked off his moped by a car into the path of another vehicle in south east London.

Police had been alerted to a collision between Tafari Thompson-Mintah’s bike and an orange Vauxhall Mokka near Nugent shopping complex in Sevenoaks Way, St Paul’s Cray, Orpington at 3.32pm on Monday.

Homicide officers believe a red Mercedes initially collided with Tafari causing him to veer into the path of the Mokka.

Tafari Thompson-Mintah, 16 (Metropolitan Police)

The Mercedes driver and passengers fled by the time it was abandoned nearby a short time later. Urgent enquiries continue to identify and locate the fugitive motorist.

The Mokka’s female driver stopped at the scene and was treated by paramedics for shock.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Tafari’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We will continue to support them as our investigation progresses.

“The incident happened on a busy road near to the Nugent retail park.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, but it is vital that anyone who saw the collision comes forward immediately.

"I would also ask drivers who were on Sevenoaks Way on Monday afternoon to check their dashcams for any footage of the moped or the red Mercedes before the collision occurred."

Anyone with information or footage on either crime should call police on 101.