School worker repeatedly hit kindergartner with disabilities on bus, Colorado cops say

A paraprofessional is accused of striking a kindergartner with disabilities over several days on a Fort Collins school bus, Colorado police reported.

Tyler Zanella, 36, faces charges including assault, child abuse and crimes against an at-risk juvenile, Fort Collins police said in a Wednesday, May 24, news release.

Poudre School District officials notified police that Zanella, a paraprofessional employed by the district, was seen on security video striking the child on April 25, May 19 and May 22, according to the release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Zanella, who was employed as a bus attendant, has been fired, Poudre School District officials said in a statement to McClatchy News. He was hired in August.

Police said they believe there may be other victims. They ask anyone with information to call Officer Dexter Rowe at 970-472 3705.

Fort Collins is a city of 170,000 people about 60 miles north of Denver.

Woman threatened LGBTQ businesses in Colorado after deadly Club Q shooting, feds say

Woman hurls rock ‘the size of a football’ at officer’s face, California police say

Falling rock pillar kills 16-year-old celebrating end of school, Utah officials say