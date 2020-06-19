School uniform 'under threat' from coronavirus, warns MP

Andrew Lewer, the MP for Northampton South is concerned uniforms may "die out" - Ben Birchall/PA

School uniform is “under threat” from coronavirus, an MP has warned, after a number of schools have banned blazers amid fears they spread the infection.

A school near Bradford has already scrapped blazers, shirts and ties from September in line with Department for Education (DfE) guidance which recommends that students and staff come to school each day in full clean clothes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andrew Lewer, the Conservative MP for Northampton South and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Independent Education has warned that school uniform is at risk of “dying out altogether”.

“Covid-19 has already gravely disrupted the schooling of children right across the country,” he said. “The last thing we want to see is it now striking at one of the great traditions of British schools, distinctive uniforms worn with pride by pupils at 90 per cent of our schools.

Andrew Lewer is the MP for Northampton South

“As health experts such as Professor Linda Bauld have pointed out, the coronavirus risk from a school blazer or tie is minimal.

“Unlike hospitals, where staff have to change and wash their clothes every day, schools are places where the risk of transmission is extremely low.”

The virus is not the only threat to uniforms branded with a badge, crest, or distinctive colours or patterns. A Private Member’s Bill is currently going through Parliament calling for school uniforms to largely be made up of unbranded items.

Mr Lewer added: “The pretext for cutting back on branded items is cost, but I dispute the claims made that parents would save money if schools switched to unbranded generic items, like plain white shirts and grey trousers and skirts bought in local supermarkets. In any case, there is plenty that is done, or can be done, to help families on lower incomes.

“The Government gave reassurances in the original debate on this change to the law that should prevent it becoming a back-door route to phasing out uniforms. It would be a great shame if a combination of unfounded fears over the virus and a proposed well-meaning change in the law were to consign yet another of our traditions to the scrapheap.”

Story continues

More than 90 per cent of state schools require pupils to wear a uniform. A survey by the Children’s Society, undertaken five years ago, put the average annual cost of school uniform at secondary level at £350. But the figure included other items, such as bags and sports kit.

A separate survey by the Schoolwear Association, representing manufacturers, suggested the annual figure was around £100 a year for secondaries, including six branded items. They pointed out that clothes like blazers lasted longer than a year. When it was debated in March, MPs opposed to the Bill argued that non-uniform was also costly - with children’s trainers alone costing over £40.

On Thursday, the headteacher of Beckfoot Oakbank School in Keighley, West Yorkshire, announced that its 1,500 pupils would not be required to wear blazers, ties and shirts at the start of the next academic year.

Tina Smith said unbranded polo t-shirts and jumpers could be worn instead, partly due to Covid-19 and partly to “keep costs down”.

In a letter to parents, she wrote: "DfE guidance (which we have followed throughout) states that blazers and ties are not encouraged as it is recommended that students and staff come to school each day in full clean clothes in the interest of safety for all.

"Washing a blazer or a tie, or even washing and ironing a clean shirt daily is not realistic."