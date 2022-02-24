ReportLinker

The school uniform market size was valued at US$ 38,505. 66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58,950. 69 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 3% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "School Uniform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232599/?utm_source=GNW

The major driver for the school uniform market is an increase in various government initiatives for improving the education sector.China has made significant investments in improvement and expansion of the education sector to improve the access to education for the general public.



The emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities in schools is a major trend in the school uniform market.



Based on product type, the global school uniform market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, footwear, and others.In 2020, the topwear segment held the largest share of the global school uniform market.



The topwear segment of school uniforms mainly includes shirts, polo shirts, blouses, blazers, sweaters, and cardigans.For a few schools, uniforms also include apparel necessary for cold weather, such as hoodies or sweatshirts, sweaters, cardigans, and jackets.



In jackets, sweaters, etc., wool is commonly used in combination with other fabrics such as polyester as it is naturally warm, thick, and soft.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global school uniform market.Governments of various Asia-Pacific countries offer subsidies to families with low incomes to support them manage the expenses of their kids’ education.



Various other initiatives by school administrations and government authorities are also bolstering the growth of school uniforms market in the Asia Pacific region.



The key players operating in the global school uniform market include French Toast; Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Winterbottom’s Schoolwear; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company; Trutex Limited; John Lewis plc; The Uniform Company; Fraylich School Uniforms; Flash Uniforms; and Alinta.



The size of overall global school uniform market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the school uniform market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232599/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



