The After-school Tutoring Market is expected to grow by $ 53.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

After-school Tutoring Market in China 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the after-school tutoring market in China and it is poised to grow by $ 53. 31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current China market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on outcome-based education and the competitive race for obtaining better grades. In addition, focus on outcome-based education is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The after-school tutoring market in China is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Primary school

• Secondary school



By Application

• Subject specific

• English



By Geography

• APAC

• North America



This study identifies the increased emphasis on test preparation as one of the prime reasons driving the after-school tutoring market in China growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading after-school tutoring market in China vendors that include China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., ChineseHour, EF Education First Ltd., Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., TAL Education Group, The Unparalleled Insight, TiC, iTutorGroup, and ZhugeAacademy. Also, the after-school tutoring market in China analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

