School starts in two weeks – here’s what we know about Covid safety plans for Australian students

Calla Wahlquist
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

Term one is due to start in two weeks – except in Queensland and South Australia where it’s been delayed – but Australia is yet to release a national plan on how the return to school will be managed. This is what we know so far.

default

When will we know what is going on?

Hopefully on Thursday.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced a national framework for managing Covid in schools after the national cabinet meeting last week, which set out that education and early childcare centres were essential and should be the first services to open and the last to close in any outbreak situation.

Morrison also announced that education and early childcare workers were among those essential workers no longer required to isolate for six days if they were a close contact and could instead return to work after a negative test.

Related: Australian air quality standards needed to combat Covid, experts say

The actual plan – or “practical implementation of the framework” – is being developed by state and territory governments and should be finalised at the national cabinet meeting on 20 January.

Guardian Australia contacted all state and territory education departments and was told their Covid response frameworks would be released once the national plan was finalised.

Is school still starting on schedule?

Students in Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory (for new students only) will return to school on 31 January. Remote schools in the NT and returning students in the ACT will start on 1 February.

Queensland and South Australia have both delayed the start of term one in an attempt to avoid the forecast peak of Omicron cases in those states.

Students in South Australia in preschool, reception, year 1, year 7, year 8 and year 12 will return to face-to-face learning from 2 February. Students in years 2-6 and 9-11 will begin remote learning from 2 February. The aim is to have all students back on campus on 14 February.

In Queensland, year 11 and 12 students will do one week of remote learning from 31 January, then all students will return to campus on 7 February.

Will teachers and students have access to RAT tests?

This is being finalised but the message from most states is yes – with the exact numbers and use of those tests yet to be determined.

NSW will reportedly ask students to take two rapid antigen tests a week under a plan being developed in concert with the Victorian government. The NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, would not confirm the plan at a press conference on Tuesday but said: “At this stage we see rapid antigen tests playing a role as we open up schools.”

South Australia said its education department was working with SA Health on the use of rapid antigen testing for students and staff – and confirmed the tests would be available in schools this year.

Related: ‘It’s a circus’: Guardian Australia readers on trying to get Covid vaccinations for their children

The Australian Education Union’s Victorian branch president, Meredith Peace, said free and readily available RATs and access to priority PCR testing in the case of outbreaks were a vital part of any return-to-school strategy.

“I don’t think we have a clear path to return to school without free and ready access to RAT tests across the country for both staff and students,” she said. “We won’t have an effective national plan unless we have effective testing protocols in place.”

What if my child or someone in my household has Covid?

Students who have tested positive can’t return to school until they have recovered. Students who are the household contact of someone with Covid must follow the standard protocol – meaning they isolate for seven days and can return to school provided they test negative on day six.

What if a teacher has Covid?

Teachers and education staff who test positive for Covid are required to stay home until they have recovered.

If my child’s classmate has Covid, will I have to isolate?

Probably not, but this is for state and territory governments to decide. Classrooms are not listed on the national guidelines for close contacts, meaning the determination lies with the states.

NSW and Victoria have suggested they will not require other students to stay home if a classmate tests positive.

What happens if a teacher is a close contact?

National cabinet last week added education and childcare workers to the list of essential workers who are no longer required to isolate if they are a close contact – if they have tested negative.

State and territory governments have indicated they will follow this edict but we will know more about what schools are doing once they release the national plan.

The AEU said it was “very concerned” that asking teachers not to isolate could lead to more infections. “We understand this is a difficult time but we don’t believe the health and safety of teachers should be put at risk in that way,” Peace said. “We are not supportive of the idea and we think it results in greater risk to not just teachers, but to students and families.”

How will staff shortages be covered?

NSW has said it may call upon retired teachers and those in their final year of university to cover furloughed teaching staff.

Other states say they will rely on an existing workforce of casual and relief teachers.

Western Australia’s education minister, Sue Ellery, said her department had “more than 5,000 vaccinated casual staff in the system who can fill in where there are vacancies due to illness or otherwise”.

Related: Covid doesn’t just stop at the front door of Australia's childcare centres | Lisa Bryant

The AEU said it would be up to individual schools to manage, but allowing some classes or year levels to switch to remote learning in response to an isolation requirement or a positive case could ease the pressure on teachers. But it said teachers should not be expected to deliver a hybrid teaching model – it must either be fully face-to-face or fully remote.

Are any states using outdoor classrooms?

Victoria has provided $60m in funding for schools to erect shade sails and create other areas that could be used for outdoor classrooms in government-funded and low-fee private schools.

They say they will also have installed 51,000 air filters in schools by the start of term. Tasmania has also installed air filters in government schools.

NSW said in October 2021 that the education department had bought 19,000 air purifiers, but they would only be distributed in air quality emergencies – such as bushfires over the summer. It’s focusing on “natural ventilation”.

South Australia says doors and windows are to be left open to encourage ventilation and outdoor learning is “encouraged where appropriate”.

Will students be required to wear masks?

Face masks must be worn indoors in Victoria for kids aged eight and over and students in grade three and up. In NSW, masks must be worn indoors by anyone aged 12 and over.

In Queensland, face masks must be worn by teachers and all students at high school, unless exemptions apply.

In South Australia, face masks are required for students in year 7 and higher, and strongly encouraged for students in grades three to six.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Bears interview Flores for coach job, Ireland for GM opening

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday. Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO