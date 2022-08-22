As school year starts, students are being squeezed out of Quebec's rental market

·3 min read
Many out-of-province students are struggling to find apartments and turning to temporary housing arrangements, such as youth hostels, housing groups say. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Many out-of-province students are struggling to find apartments and turning to temporary housing arrangements, such as youth hostels, housing groups say. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

As post-secondary students across Quebec return to classes this week, there's one thing on their school list many still don't have — an apartment.

Housing groups dedicated to helping the student population find a place to live say it's becoming increasingly difficult, as the housing crunch leads to more demand for fewer affordable units.

Megha Bisht, an international student from India, has seen the problem first-hand. In a few weeks, she'll start her PhD chemistry program at the Université de Montréal — but as the school year approaches, she still doesn't have a place.

"I tried looking for other student housing or university housing near my university, I contacted a lot of them, most of them are full," she said. "If they're available, they cost more than half of my stipend."

It's a problem that's getting worse every year, said Laurent Levesque, the executive director of UTILE, a non-profit that builds affordable housing for students.

The province's ongoing housing crisis has made it even more difficult, he explained.

"Households who haven't found a place to live July 1 will keep looking for a place the rest of summer," he said. "When the semester comes … there's very few apartments that are available for low-income students."

Adia Giddings, who works with Concordia University's Housing and Job Resource Centre, is also seeing the pinch. Up to 10 students a day are reaching out to them for help, she said.

Many out of province students are "really struggling" and turning to temporary housing arrangements, she said. Those that do find places have their own set of problems.

"We're also seeing a rise in students having to pay landlords security deposits, which are illegal in Quebec," she said. "But they don't have any other way of proving to the landlord that they can pay."

Not just a Montreal problem

Levesque said Montreal isn't the only city struggling. When it comes to available, affordable student housing, he said Quebec City and nearby Lévis are among the worst in the province.

He said that 84 per cent of students in the region are tenants, and the majority of them spend more than a third of their budget on rent. Meanwhile, the cost of rent for student housing has risen rapidly over the past four years, he said.

"It's a situation that's deteriorating rapidly," he said.

Akpelozim Lokoun, a coordinator for a student group at Université Laval, said more than 200 people are waiting for a spot on the school's student housing waiting list. In the meantime, he said students need to work more just to make ends meet.

"More time working, more time worrying about paying the rent, is less time actually studying," he said.

Levesque and Giddings both suggested that students struggling to find a place get in touch with organizations at their universities for help.

They also suggested searching in different neighbourhoods, potentially further from school, or trying to find a roommate. Students could also try temporary housing, like a youth hostel, until units hopefully become available in the fall.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 56% of Canadians say they can't keep pace with high cost of living, according to survey

    Over half of Canadians say they can't keep pace with the current cost of living, according to a survey released Monday by the Angus Reid Institute. The polling firm surveyed 2,279 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum from Aug. 8-10 and found that 56 per cent of them are struggling to keep up as high inflation and interest rates force them to tighten their belts. Four in five respondents, or 80 per cent, said they have reduced some kind of spending in the last few months, with

  • Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

    The Colorado ski resort Steamboat Springs has passed regulations for short-term rentals, such as those booked on Airbnb, amid a severe housing crisis

  • Charlotte becomes first NC city to pass protections against income discrimination

    See how the policy could protect people who pay for city-supported housing with vouchers.

  • Tunnel of encouragement: East Cleveland students greeted on first day of school

    Students at East Cleveland’s Shaw High School were greeted with quite the welcome for their 1st day of school — a tunnel of support, made up mostly of about 100 men and fathers, cheering on students.

  • Exam regulator to review why some students are still waiting for their BTEC results

    The exam regulator will review why some students have been left waiting for their results after awarding organisations for leaving students in limbo. Hundreds of thousands of students received A-Level, BTEC and T-Level results last Thursday, but some in England and Wales didn't receive their BTEC grades. Ofqual, England's exams regulator, confirmed on Monday that "good progress" is being made, but some awarding bodies were still processing results.

  • Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

    ‘This parent worked with an advocacy group ... to nationally shame a public servant doing her job while maintaining a safe and orderly school,’ superintendant says

  • Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting Oklahoma County deputies

    Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting Oklahoma County deputies

  • Quebec allowing four people per room in care homes, against coroner's recommendations

    MONTREAL — Quebec's decision allowing long-term care centres to house up to four residents per room will put people at risk without freeing up hospital beds, according to a patients rights advocate. The Health Department's new directive is meant to reduce long-term care wait lists and ease pressure on hospitals. But Paul Brunet, president of the Conseil pour la protection des malades, says housing up to four residents per room will increase their risk of catching COVID-19 and other diseases, suc

  • U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices

    WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and advocates in the United States are ramping up the pressure on the federal government to ease travel delays between the U.S. and Canada. The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign, "Travel Like it's 2019," aims to flood federal MPs with public demands for action. It calls on Ottawa to scrap the troublesome ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada. And it wants the federal government to clear the backlog of 350,000 applications for

  • Schools in Montreal, nearby regions still might not have bus service despite deal

    Despite news that a deal was reached between Quebec and school bus companies, students in Montreal, the Laurentians and the Montérégie still might not have a school bus to get to class. On Friday, the Education Ministry announced that it had reached a deal with the federation representing school bus companies. The government said the agreement in principle will ensure safe and reliable transportation for all students for the start of the school year. However, several companies are refusing to si

  • Quebec, federal government 'confident' about protecting province's endangered caribou

    The Quebec and Canadian governments say they're now on the same page about the province's caribou population, while offering little in the way of specifics. In a statement released Monday, officials from both levels of government said "that they are confident of reaching an agreement aimed at maintaining, protecting and restoring woodland caribou on Quebec territory." The caribou have been recognized as a vulnerable species in Quebec since 2005. According to most recent figures, 5,252 woodland o

  • Meta reaches $37.5 million settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit

    Meta Platforms Inc reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires a judge's approval. It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and its own privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile devices.

  • Cyprus says new gas discovery aids Europe's energy search

    NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A new natural gas discovery off Cyprus' southern coast that is estimated to contain around 2.5 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon bolsters Europe’s efforts to secure alternative energy sources, the Cypriot energy ministry said Monday, as a supply crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to trouble the continent. The ministry said in a statement that the discovery by partners Eni of Italy and France’s Total was made at the Cronos-1 well 160 kilometers

  • Final Wheatley well to be capped nearly one year after explosion

    Nearly one year after a gas explosion erupted in downtown Wheatley, crews are beginning the process of plugging the third and final well to prevent further gas leaks. According to the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, work crews will spend the next several days monitoring the site of the “APEC 1” well. They spent the previous weeks installing a conductor pipe. Work crews will spend the next several days monitoring the well site, finalizing plans and implementing preparations to plug the abandoned we

  • Fourth road safety blitz of the year in Lincoln sees 26 vehicles taken off the road

    Authorities will be hoping that Niagara’s roads are a little safer after the fourth road safety blitz of the year. A partnership between the Town of Lincoln, Ministry of Transportation, Niagara Regional Police (NRP), Halton Regional Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police has been targeting vehicles that are thought to be dodging the inspection station on the westbound QEW near Vineland. Officers are posted around the area to try and spot the vehicles who are avoiding the inspection station

  • Sex assault charge withdrawn against Ottawa police officer, pleads guilty to breach of trust

    The former Ottawa police officer who resigned and pleaded guilty to breach of trust last week had sexual relations with a 19-year-old in distress while he was on duty, both in his patrol vehicle and her apartment, the same night she ended up in the officer's charge and in hospital, court records show. In an Ottawa courtroom on Friday, Sundeep Singh pleaded guilty to breach of trust and a charge of sexual assault was withdrawn. He also tendered his resignation from the Ottawa Police Service, whic

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run