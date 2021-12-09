School shooting threat found in bathroom at Bluffton’s H.E. McCracken Middle School

Officials at H.E. McCracken Middle School are on high alert after finding graffiti in a bathroom that said “Someone is going to shoot up the school on the 10th.”

Extra police officers and Beaufort County School District officials will be at the school Thursday and Friday, according to district spokesperson Candace Bruder.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating, and no information could be released as of Thursday morning, according to Lt. Christian Gonzales.

In a Wednesday night message to parents, H.E. McCracken principal Ryan Milling wrote that “there has been a recent prevalence of similar threatening messages being written on school bathroom walls across the nation.”

Similar messages have been reported in Georgia, Illinois, West Virginia, Texas and Kentucky schools in the past week, following a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four dead.

At least five weapons have been reported in Beaufort County schools this semester, including three firearms and a knife found in a Beaufort Elementary School bathroom earlier this week.