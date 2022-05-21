School reconciliation experiences shared at education conference

·3 min read

Increasing Indigenous representation among teachers and prioritizing relationship-building between school staff and students were touted as critical steps in advancing reconciliation at a national education conference in Winnipeg.

Superintendents from across the country — who, combined, represent more than one million K-12 students — capped off a two-day C21 Canada CEO Academy event with a panel discussion at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Thursday.

Roughly two dozen school board leaders listened to local educators and prominent Winnipeggers share perspectives on implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

“Teachers who take the time out of their day to get to know the person, to get to know the students, are the real ones who are making steps to reconciliation,” said panellist Jody Lynn Ross, a student in the Winnipeg School Division’s Indigenous teacher development program, Build From Within.

Ross was overcome with emotion as she described the effect that attending Children of the Earth High School had on her identity. The 21-year-old from Lake St. Martin First Nation said she moved around to various schools before attending the Grade 9-12 building that specializes in cultural programming. “That was the first school that I’d seen actual Indigenous representation. In that school, I got to be who I am as an Anishinaabe woman,” she said, adding her teachers raised her when her parents could not because she had left her community to study.

Ross, the sole student speaker, was joined by panellists including Rob Riel, WSD’s director of Indigenous education, high school principal Jill Mathez, Mayor Brian Bowman, and Isha Khan, president of the museum.

Riel spoke about the importance of teachers getting to know the personal stories of students and colleagues, as well as making systemic change. WSD recently undertook an extensive review of its Indigenous education policy, a process that involved seeking input from students, teachers, grandparents, community members and custodians, among others, he said.

“Was it easy? No. It took two and a half years to do, but we had input from everybody and in relationship-building, you have to bring everybody to the table,” Riel added.

Drawing on her experience at Dakota Collegiate in the Louis Riel School Division, Mathez told the audience it is up to school leaders to be intentional about taking every opportunity to advance reconciliation.

That could look like honouring a student’s choice not to stand still during O Canada or introducing an Indigenous language program at the request of learners, she said, noting 43 of her students are enrolled in Ojibwa classes next year because Dakota responded to student interest.

LRSD and WSD partnered to host the education conference for members of a national professional network of school superintendents who are “committed to setting Canadian standards for 21st century learning.”

Winnipeg superintendents Christian Michalik and Pauline Clarke said the purpose of the event, the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is to share ideas among each other and reflect on division practices.

maggie.macintosh@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @macintoshmaggie

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.