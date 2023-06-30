Before/After School Program Considered at Cudworth

Cudworth School is hoping to find someone to partner with them to operate a before and after-school program for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The program would operate within the building and while the partner would be an independent contractor the school would work with them to establish the program and provide the space for it. Principal Amber Kraus is available for questions and discussion about the program by calling the school or reaching out to her at her email amber.kraus@horizonsd.ca.

Daycare options are limited in the town and even though a dedicated group of parents is working hard raising money, filling out paperwork, and carrying out renovations of a building they have secured for a licensed childcare facility to be established in the community, that will be of little value to parents needing care for young students in the interim. Some parents with preschool children have secured childcare in neighbouring towns, but for parents of school-age children whose work schedule does not line up with school opening and closing hours, childcare outside of Cudworth is not an option. While children of all ages need childcare, young school-age children, those children aged 6 to 12 years of age, are an often-overlooked sector in childcare conversations.

Often in rural communities when parents work full-time, before and after school childcare is taken on by grandparents or other relatives, but as new families move into communities such as Cudworth, there may not be relatives available to take on the task and parents scramble to find other arrangements. In a CBC report in March 2022, it was noted that Saskatchewan’s fastest-growing communities aren’t the big cities but the ones surrounding them as people moved to get more space for less money. For several years already, many people from small towns within a one-hour drive of any one of the major cities in the province, have commuted to the city for work purposes, further highlighting the need in rural communities for before and after-school care. A Statistics Canada report: Use of child care before and after school in Canada (https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/36-28-0001/2021008/article/00004-eng.htm), states that “international research suggests that the availability of before- and after-school care impacts the maternal employment rate for women in nuclear families” but that this may not hold true in multi-generational households where grandparents can take on the role of care providers. (Takaku 2019). As was highlighted during the pandemic, childcare continues to be primarily on the shoulders of the mother, so having after-school care available for elementary school children is associated with greater participation of mothers in the labour force (Morita and Sakamoto 2017).

Having a safe enriching environment for before and after-school care, and during the summer break, can allow parents to work, engage in educational pursuits, or simply deal with the myriad of responsibilities that go along with parenthood and adulthood. Any parents who are required to be out of the home to engage in employment or educational pursuits can benefit from an organized before and after-school program, even farm families. During the specific busy times of the farming year, when stresses can run high, having a place for young school children to play and interact with friends would definitely be advantageous to some families. Both dual-earner families and single-parent families alike would benefit from having this available in the community and it is hoped that the interest that has been generated on Facebook at least, will result in the program becoming a reality for the upcoming school year.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder