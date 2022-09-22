School pays tribute to 'wonderful student' stabbed to death as murder investigation launched

·2 min read

A Huddersfield school has paid tribute to their "wonderful student" after he was stabbed to death in an attack outside the premises.

The statement, from North Huddersfield Trust School, said the news was "truly shocking for our pupils, your children and our staff".

Headteacher Andrew Fell said: "Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil's family and friends who must feel completely devastated.

"They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community."

Emergency services were called to the scene at Woodhouse Hill in Fartown at 2.54pm on Wednesday, following the attack on the 15-year-old close to the entrance of the school.

The boy received treatment at the scene and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police confirmed a murder investigation is under way.

Mr Fell said it was with "enormous sadness" the school was having to tell parents "one of our pupils has tragically lost their life".

"This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children, and our staff," he said.

Mr Fell said specialist support was being made available for people, adding: "I would urge everyone not to engage in speculation about possible causes or perpetrators and allow the police to make their enquiries."

The statement said the school will not open until 10.30am on Thursday and then only to students who need support.

Forensic examination and specialist searches are under way at the school.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, said: "Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

"We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation."

