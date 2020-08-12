School outbreaks of COVID-19 will happen. Doctors offer tips to keep them in check

As schools across Canada finalize their back-to-class plans, doctors say there are a few things educators and parents should keep in mind during COVID-19.

People will form new routines that build on the advice provincial medical officers of health regularly share about hand washing, avoiding touching your face and trying to keep two metres away from others. Schools will now put students into smaller groups, check ventilation and consider use of masks.

Cases of COVID-19 haven't overwhelmed health systems in Canada thanks to collective sacrifices, but cases continue to occur.

CBC News is breaking down need-to-know information on the pandemic based on questions sent via email to COVID@cbc.ca. Here, physicians offer advice and answer questions on back-to-school topics like distancing, health checks, safe nap times and when to stay home.

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious diseases physician at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said keeping school as safe as possible for kids to learn and socialize doesn't follow a set timetable.

By necessity, she said, school plans can't be perfect and people won't follow all of the basics to the letter at all times.

"If we don't do a better job of tracking and tracing, then some of these school plans … are going to fail, and we're going to see outbreaks and clusters we can't control," she said.

Layering public health measures for all Canadians on top of testing and contact tracing aims to keep outbreaks manageable.

Priority 1: Keep COVID-19 out

Many school boards have not yet offered details on what they'll be implementing to keep children safe and how. Until then, infectious disease and public health experts say some precautions will be the most effective.

Infectious disease physicians stress prevention before control — meaning they'd like to keep the novel coronavirus out of schools altogether.

That's why they, along with pediatricians and epidemiologists, repeat that people need to stay home when sick. Doing so prevents an individual's illness from sparking more.

Dr. Laura Sauvé, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of British Columbia, said public health, school authorities and infectious disease specialists are collaborating closely across the country.

"Public health authorities are trying their best to balance multiple competing priorities keeping in mind the whole child," Sauvé said.

WATCH l Physical distancing in schools:

Priority 2: Check frequently for symptoms

Recognizing a sickness and acting on it is a major layer of defence to keep COVID-19 out of schools.

Sauvé's son is heading into Grade 4. When he attended day camp in B.C. this summer, she said there were either sign-in sheets or a daily email requiring parents to declare the child is not sick.

"It's not so much the signing. It's the fact that every day we're checking in with ourselves and saying, 'Am I sick today? Do I have any symptoms?'" she said. "And if there's any way I could have symptoms, I need to stay away and reassess. If I get worse, get a test."

