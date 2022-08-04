School officer spent time in hotel with teen, had explicit photos on phone, SC cops say

A former school resource officer is facing charges after he was found with sexually explicit photos of a 17-year-old student on his cellphone and spent “extended time” with the student in a hotel room, according to South Carolina police.

Conrad Sands Stayton, 40, who was assigned to Stratford High School in Goose Creek, had 15 pictures of the student in “engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity” on his cellphone, according to an affidavit from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Stayton knew the student’s age because of his work as a school resource officer, the affidavit says.

Goose Creek is about 100 miles southeast of Columbia.

Between December 2021 and April 2022, while employed as a school resource officer, he also “engaged in public displays of affection” with the student and allowed the student to continue taking explicit photos.

During one Goose Creek Police Department Explorer program event in January 2022, Stayton spent “extended time” with the student in his hotel room, according to the affidavit.

His supervisor, Lt. Shelly Love Ollic, 52, knew about him spending time with the student in his hotel room and did not report it, officials say. (The student’s gender is redacted from the report.)

Ollic, who is being charged with misconduct in office, also knew about prior allegations against Stayton related to inappropriate conduct with an underage student in 2018, the affidavit says.

Stayton faces charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and misconduct in office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Stratford High School did not return a request for comment.

Former Detective of Year thought he was sexting teen while on duty, CA officials say

Teacher charged with statutory rape of North Carolina student under the age of 16

Cop distributed child pornography while on duty in CA, feds say. He’s going to prison