New school named Carrot River Valley School

The new school in Carrot River is expected to open in December 2023. The new name for the school will be Carrot River Valley School.

The process to name the school has been completed. Names for school and board buildings are submitted to the director of education who submits them to the board for its consideration.

Among the names for consideration were: Pasquia, Big Bert, Carrot River Valley and Carrot River Composite School.

Discussion of proposals occurred first at the local community level. The director of education engaged separately with the School Community Councils of Arborfield, Carrot River Junior and Senior High school and Carrot River Elementary School, and then with SCC chairs together.

The community of Carrot River held an All Years Reunion Event in conjunction with the Town of Carrot River 75th Anniversary Celebration on June 17. The event served as a fundraiser for the new school grounds and announced the grand total raised was $38,000.

The school will feature a multi-use space that will serve as a smaller, secondary gymnasium and performing arts auditorium. The components available today allow spaces to transform for many different uses.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca